Saint Petersburg, FL

Coast Guard Rescues Three Men In Florida Clinging To A Buoy

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 3 days ago
A Coast Guard crew stationed in St. Petersburg rescued three stranded men after they abandoned a 24-foot vessel that was taking on water in Tampa Bay on Saturday.

According to the Coast Guard, the rescue crew picked up the trio who were clinging to a buoy near Egmont Key. The coast guard said the boaters did not have any medical concerns.

Rescue crews said the boaters radioed in their location before leaving the boat behind.

The Coast Guard advised that all boaters should wear a life jacket, carry all required safety gear, file a float plan, and check the weather and water conditions before getting on the water.

Comments / 33

Lou Cummings
3d ago

If you're going on a boat. Safety and preparation is your primary plan. A great time can turn into a tragedy at anytime.

Reply(2)
31
surferdude
3d ago

They call them life vests for a reason. I don’t see one on them. They’re very very lucky that Bowie was there

Reply
17
Jack Pittman
3d ago

well turds at least they're all alive...when has anybody not done anything wrong..or forgot an essential item? take your chill pills!

Reply
3
