Coast Guard Rescues Three Men In Florida Clinging To A Buoy

A Coast Guard crew stationed in St. Petersburg rescued three stranded men after they abandoned a 24-foot vessel that was taking on water in Tampa Bay on Saturday.

According to the Coast Guard, the rescue crew picked up the trio who were clinging to a buoy near Egmont Key. The coast guard said the boaters did not have any medical concerns.

Rescue crews said the boaters radioed in their location before leaving the boat behind.

The Coast Guard advised that all boaters should wear a life jacket, carry all required safety gear, file a float plan, and check the weather and water conditions before getting on the water.

