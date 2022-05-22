ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police In St. Pete Investigating A Fatal Hit And Run Involving A Scooter

By Local - Liz Shultz
 3 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened overnight on 34th Street North.

According to police, at around 2:53 am, a black electric scooter was traveling west in the median lane within the 3500-block of 34th Street North.

An unknown vehicle was traveling northbound in the median lane on 34th Street North. The vehicle struck the victim and left the scene, police say.

The vehicle is believed to be a dark in color Toyota sedan.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene, and next of kin has not been notified.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story as more details are released.

mickey mouse
3d ago

How can you just drive away??? That’s someone’s family member you hit and left to die in the middle of the road. Hoping God has no mercy on your soul, living everyday tormented and always looking over your shoulder.

