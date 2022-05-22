Police In St. Pete Investigating A Fatal Hit And Run Involving A Scooter

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a fatal hit and run that happened overnight on 34th Street North.

According to police, at around 2:53 am, a black electric scooter was traveling west in the median lane within the 3500-block of 34th Street North.

An unknown vehicle was traveling northbound in the median lane on 34th Street North. The vehicle struck the victim and left the scene, police say.

The vehicle is believed to be a dark in color Toyota sedan.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene, and next of kin has not been notified.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story as more details are released.

