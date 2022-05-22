ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body Of 24-Year-Old Woman From Venezuela Found Off The Coast Of Longboat Key

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 6 days ago
SARASOTA, Fla. – The body of Everliz Valentina Vega Medina, 24, from Venezuela, was recovered off the shore of Longboat Key just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

The 24-year-old woman who went swimming off South Lido Beach Saturday night and did not return.

She went swimming with a friend off of South Lido Beach between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday.  The friend made it safely back to shore but Everliz did not.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including marine and dive teams from the Sarasota Police Department, Sarasota County Emergency Services, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and U.S. Coast Guard were searching non-stop since being dispatched just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Searches were conducted onshore, in the air by helicopter, by boat, and in the water by law enforcement dive team members.

Sarasota Police have no reason to believe foul play is involved.

