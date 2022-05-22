ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

Passing the tradition of poppies: Letter

By Dorothy Scherer
To the editor:

The poppy is a worldwide symbol worn to honor the men and women who served and died for their country in all wars.

It all started back in 1918 when a magazine was given to Moina Michael and it talked about the poppies in Flanders Field.

Poppies were made and distributed and the first sale of the red poppies to the public was by the Boy Scouts of America on Feb. 14, 1919. In 1920, Moina Michael took a delegation from Georgia to the American Legion National Convention in Cleveland where on Sept. 29, 1920, the poppy was adopted as the national memorial flower of the American Legion. The auxiliary of the American Legion followed suit in October 1920 and the VFW did likewise.

This program provides many benefits to our veterans and the community. Veterans who make the flowers are able to earn a small wage and the physical and mental activity provides many therapeutic benefits.

So this is why each year close to Memorial Day, auxiliary volunteers distribute millions of the bright-red crepe paper poppies in exchange for a contribution. Donations are used exclusively to assist and support veterans and their families. The poppy also reminds the community of the continuing needs of our veterans.

On this Memorial Day, let us say a silent prayer for those who did not come home and for those who did and are still struggling with the aftereffects of the wars.

Dorothy Scherer

Past president

Waite Park American Legion Auxiliary 428

