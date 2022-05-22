Readers respond: The joy of an inclusive playground

Portland, OR. More than 350 people attended the annual Oregon Museum of Science and Industry’s (OMSI) Gala on May 7th to support OMSI’s efforts to spread science education across the Pacific Northwest. David Lucas and Mike Richardson, seen above, enjoyed the cocktail reception, sponsored by Alliant Insurance. The gala, which took place inside OMSI’s historic Turbine Hall, grossed over $1.1 million through sponsorships, ticket sales, and an auction. This year’s gala, titled ‘Renaissance,’ commemorates a revival of in-person opportunities to gather, learn, and celebrate science, and connects to OMSI’s featured exhibit, The World of Leonardo da Vinci. (Photo credit, KLiK Concepts)
