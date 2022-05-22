ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

OIA passenger numbers continue to rebound for third straight month of 2022

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
International Travel Returns OIA

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport is seeing a rebound in passenger traffic for the third straight month of 2022.

During the first three months of 2022, Orlando International Airport saw 11.6 million passengers, a 65% increase from the same time period in 2021.

According to airport officials, the largest number of passengers were international visitors.

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Kevin Thibault said the return of international travel is great news.

“International visitors stay longer, share their resources with the community, and are many times a bellwether for the overall economic health of our region,” Thibault said.

Airport officials said numerous factors have contributed to the increase in international travel.

These include the reopening of international borders, the return of several air carriers to Orlando airport operations and new service to international destinations.

The airport said domestic passenger traffic was up 55% for the first quarter of 2022, with a total of 10,680,945 travelers.

For the first three months of 2022, Orlando International Airport saw 989,181 international arrivals and departures from January through March, an increase of 420% from 2021.

For the month of March, traffic was up 45.6% with a total of 4,554,690 passengers, making it the third-busiest month ever at the airport.

