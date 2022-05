Taylor Swift’s wildest dreams could be coming true very soon... if a new rumor is to be believed. The new gossip is that the music superstar will have a role in the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 finale, which will also be the show’s milestone 400th episode. Obviously, the long-running medical drama is going to want to do something huge to mark the momentous occasion, so could a visit from the show’s most famous superfan be in the cards? Here’s what you need to know about the Taylor Swift Grey’s Anatomy cameo rumor that’s circulating the internet.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO