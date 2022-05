The Vandals are set for their first-ever game in Sectionals today. The Vandals will be at T-Town today for the Sectional Semi-Finals as they will take on the Columbia Eagles from the Cahokia Conference. On Monday, Columbia defeated Belleville Althoff, 5 to 1, to win their Regional Championship. Columbia was the #2 seed in their sub-sectional and is 23-7-1 on the season. The Vandals come into today having beat three straight teams that were higher seeds—including their sub-sectional’s top seed in Paris. The Vandals are 17-14 on the season.

COLUMBIA, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO