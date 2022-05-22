Two popup pantries scheduled for Huron County week of May 23

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, Bay City plans to aid nonprofits suffering under economic conditions wrought by the pandemic. It was first announced on March 21st that the city would authorize $500,000 of funds made available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to be used to aide nonprofits in Bay City. As of Friday, May 20th, nonprofits that have been and continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for the ‘2022 Nonprofit Relief Grant Program’. Organizations that are eligible may receive funds up to $25,000 to cover loss of earnings, decline in revenues, impacts of cancelled fundraising events during periods of closure or limited operations, unexpected expenses related to an increased demand for services or mitigation efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, and other expenditures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

