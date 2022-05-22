ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron County, MI

Two popup pantries scheduled for Huron County week of May 23

By Mark Birdsall
Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
The giveaways are free and open to...

The Saginaw News

Annual Bay City Father’s Day fly-in breakfast returning for 2022

BAY CITY, MI - After being grounded for two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Father’s Day fly-in breakfast is returning to Bay County. The Valley Aero Club is planning on hosting its annual Father’s Day Dawn Patrol fly-in/drive-in breakfast this year at the James Clements Airport at 614 S. River Road in Bay City. The event will start at 7 a.m. and last until noon on Sunday, June 19.
BAY CITY, MI
Detroit News

Beware of a bear wandering around this Michigan county

Officials in a Saginaw County community are warning residents to beware a bear spotted in the area. Thomas Township announced there were three sightings of the animal last weekend, it said in a statement on its website and Facebook page Monday. The bear was seen on Kennely and Brookshire as...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Bay City announces nonprofit relief grant

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, Bay City plans to aid nonprofits suffering under economic conditions wrought by the pandemic. It was first announced on March 21st that the city would authorize $500,000 of funds made available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to be used to aide nonprofits in Bay City. As of Friday, May 20th, nonprofits that have been and continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for the ‘2022 Nonprofit Relief Grant Program’. Organizations that are eligible may receive funds up to $25,000 to cover loss of earnings, decline in revenues, impacts of cancelled fundraising events during periods of closure or limited operations, unexpected expenses related to an increased demand for services or mitigation efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, and other expenditures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BAY CITY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Sanford Planning approves pot special use permit

Sanford's Planning Commission approved the first special-use permit to allow a retail marijuana business to operate in the village. Sadler & Son LLC/LaBonville Properties owner Sue LaBonville met with the five-member board Tuesday night. She was joined by Three Rivers architect Kristin Riddle, who presented site plans for the property at 2023 N. Meridian Road.
SANFORD, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

The Farm Restaurant up for sale

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For those looking for a restaurant business opportunity, a Huron County staple recently hit the market. The Farm Restaurant, located at 699 Port Crescent St. in Hume Township, is up for sale with owners Pam and Chris Roth looking to retire.
HURON COUNTY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

What's Happening — May 25, 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Editor’s note: If you have an event you would like to have included, please email the information to Reporter Victoria Ritter, vritter@mdn.net. The Pendulum Lounge is open 4:30-8 p.m. at Midland Center for the Arts. Easystreet and Company...
MIDLAND, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Art Seen Festival returns to Downtown Midland

The second annual Art Seen Festival is set for June 4-5. Public Arts Midland is excited to be bringing back its community mural concept, where residents can paint with them. This wall, located at Ace Hardware in downtown Midland, is much larger than last year, so there will be plenty of space for even more community members to come and make their mark.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Downtown Saginaw announces 2022 Friday Night Live series

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Head down to Morley Plaza this summer for the 2022 Friday Night Live summer concert series!. Starting July 15 and running through August 19 enjoy free Live entertainment, food vendors, and loads of fun children’s activities. Every Friday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Morley Plaza. Sponsored by Team One Credit Union, Covenant HealthCare, and WNEM TV5. Friday Night Live is also supported by a grant from Michigan Arts and Culture Council.
SAGINAW, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

New residents move in as Sanford, Wixom areas wait for lakes to return

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Carol Cox and fiancé Bri Heiser wanted a lake house and, like others, started searching on Sanford and Wixom lakes after the May 2020 dam failures, with prices a little forgiving if one didn’t mind waiting five years or more for the lakes to come back.
SANFORD, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Midland, Dow high schools postpone graduation due to weather

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Commencement ceremonies for both Dow High School and Midland High School have been postponed. Currently, the rain date is set for May 26 at Dow Diamond with the originally planned start times of Dow at 4 p.m. and Midland at 7:15 p.m. The district hopes is the weather will allow us to hold our commencements outside, but the forecast looks "quite ominous."
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Local community college instructor to appear on Jeopardy

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A local community college instructor will appear on Jeopardy later this month. Being a Jeopardy contestant has always been a dream of Aaron Gulyas, history instructor at Mott Community College. Gulyas has made it to the audition phase three times over 13 years. He made it...
abc12.com

Woman crashes into Huntington Bank branch in Saginaw Township

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Huntington Bank Branch in Saginaw Township sustained significant damage after a car crashed into the building Monday morning. Police were investigating what caused the unidentified woman to hit the building at 4815 State St. There was no immediate word on injuries or when the...
Huron Daily Tribune

Huron Daily Tribune covers news, entertainment, sports, and community interests in Michigan's Thumb area

