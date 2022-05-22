ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Senior Health & Fitness Day is coming to Williamsport. All seniors are invited!

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago
Exercise is important to remain healthy no matter your age.  Kampus Production

Williamsport -- Across the United States, over 100,000 people are expected to participate in the country's biggest senior health and wellness event: National Senior Health & Fitness Day on May 26.

In Northcental Pennsylvania, the Williamsport Branch of the YMCA is inviting anyone age 60 and older to participate.

All events start at 10 a.m. and are free to UPMC for Life members and anyone 60 or older. Members should bring their member ID card.

This year marks the 29th annual National Senior Health & Fitness Day and the 15th year that UPMC for Life, UPMC's Medicare Advantage plan, is its state sponsor.

“The physical and mental health benefits of staying active and fit are so important for older Pennsylvanians. That’s why UPMC for Life is proud to celebrate our 15th year of serving as the state sponsor of National Senior Health & Fitness Day in Pennsylvania,” said Diane Holder, President and CEO of UPMC Health Plan. “UPMC for Life is excited to coordinate events across the state and we encourage seniors to get involved so they can lead active and healthy lifestyles.”

Guests can enjoy SilverSneakers fitness demonstrations and a tour of the YMCA, access to a Health Care Concierge, a t-shirt giveaway, and light refreshments. The event is being held in partnership with UPMC's Age Well program in Northcentral Pennsylvania.

In addition to the event at the Williamsport YMCA, UPMC is hosting events in Pittsburgh at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium, Erie Zoo, and Lakemont Park in Altoona.

If participants can’t join in-person, they are encouraged to keep it moving with their SilverSneakers benefits, including the SilverSneakers GO mobile app, which provides workout programs designed for seniors at home or on the go. To download the app, simply search “SilverSneakers GO” in the Apple App Store or Google Play.

IN THIS ARTICLE
NorthcentralPA.com

Ross A. Arnold

Williamsport — Ross A. Arnold, 33, of Williamsport, formerly of McClure, Pa., died unexpectedly May 16, 2022 at his home. Born April 16, 1989 in Lewistown, he was the son of Andy L. Arnold of McClure, and the late Teri Lou (Bilger) Arnold. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Sheldon “Jake” Arnold, paternal great-grandmother, Frances (Piney) Arnold, and maternal grandfather John Bilger.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
