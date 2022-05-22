ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League Manager Outlines Why 'Specialist' Kevin De Bruyne is the Best Midfielder in the World

By Srinivas Sadhanand
CityXtra
CityXtra
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hewio_0fmYwS0G00

Steven Gerrard described Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne as an 'absolute specialist' and discussed why he considers him as the best midfielder in the world ahead of Aston Villa's visit to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

While there is no denying that he was far from his brilliant best at the start of the season due to a longstanding effect of previous injury problems, Kevin De Bruyne has recouped his form in emphatic fashion in the business end of the ongoing campaign.

The Belgian has been instrumental in the biggest of moments for Manchester City in the second half of the season, scoring clutch goals against each of Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.

Sitting only behind forwards Mohamed Salah, Son Heung-min, Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane in the Premier League top scorers’ chart, De Bruyne’s 15-goal season has been a major reason for City being in pole position to lift the retain their league title this term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l75Bp_0fmYwS0G00

The 30-year-old's sensational displays have this week been appreciated by Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard, whose side stand in the way of City’s fourth title triumph in the last five seasons - as the former Liverpool skipper explained why he considers De Bruyne as the best midfielder in the world.

IMAGO / PA Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z9q13_0fmYwS0G00

Kevin De Bruyne is an absolute specialist, an absolute specialist midfielder," he said in an interview with Rio Ferdinand for FIVE Magazine’s official YouTube channel .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yqqDM_0fmYwS0G00

"I see bits of all the top midfielders I played against in him (De Bruyne), I think he's a combination of them all, I think he's top."

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Liverpool legend ranked the former Wolfsburg man amongst seven of the best midfielders in the world in his personal opinion — which included Rodri, Mason Mount, Jude Bellingham, Mateo Kovacic and Fabinho.

However, it comes as no surprise to see the former England international rate the Manchester City talisman as highly as he does, considering several fans have noticed a similarity in both midfielders from the past and the present's all-encompassing styles of play.

Manchester City fans will hope that the best version of De Bruyne is on display to give Gerrard’s Aston Villa side nightmares on Sunday, with the playmaker on the brink of guiding his side to yet another league title under Pep Guardiola.

Yardbarker

Report: Manchester City Star On Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp's Message After Premier League Triumph

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has revealed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was quick to congratulate him following his sides dramatic Premier League victory. Gundogan netted twice in five minutes either side of a Rodri strike to bring his side back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa on the final day, and earn City their fourth league title in five seasons.
SkySports

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss crowned Premier League manager of the season

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp has been named Barclays Premier League manager of the season and won the Sir Alex Ferguson trophy for the LMA manager of the year. Liverpool took the title race down to the wire, racking up 92 points and finishing runners-up to Premier League champions Manchester City by a single point, as they went closer to winning the Quadruple than any other English side in history.
UEFA
hypebeast.com

Manchester City Crowned 2021/22 Premier League Champions

Manchester City have officially been crowned champions of the 2021-22 Premier League after defeating Aston Villa 3-2. After a dramatic day, Manchester City, who knew a win would secure the title, managed to come back from being 2-0 down against Aston Villa at the Etihad. İlkay Gündoğan scored two goals off the bench in the 76th and 81st minutes, while a strike from Rodrigo helped City equalize in the 78th minute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Pep Guardiola Reflects on Team of Legends, Back to Back PL Titles

Manchester City have done it again and lived another incredible moment as three goals in five minutes sent City to another Premier League title! Despite all the setbackks, injuries and so much more, Pep and the teams showed real resolve and claimed the title, again!. Pep Guardiola reflected after about...
PREMIER LEAGUE
