ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Welcome to Rockville halted Saturday by storms in Daytona; more expected Sunday

By Jim Abbott, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH — For the second consecutive day, a series of severe thunderstorms besieged the Welcome to Rockville music festival on Saturday at Daytona International Speedway, washing out at least half a dozen scheduled performances including highly anticipated headliner Guns N’ Roses.

After frustrated fans were herded to shelter in the Speedway grandstand or in their vehicles during multiple delays caused by lightning-laden storms that occasionally packed potential for high winds and quarter-sized hail, Los Angeles-based festival promoter Danny Wimmer Presents finally pulled the plug on the proceedings a little before 10 p.m.

That was roughly 30 minutes before Guns N’ Roses was scheduled to take the stage.

“Unfortunately, there is another storm headed our way so we regretfully will be cancelling the rest of the show tonight,” stated a post on the festival’s Facebook page. “We are as heartbroken as you are that today’s inclement weather has disrupted our plans, but ultimately the safety of our fans, artists, staff and vendors are of the upmost (sic) importance.

“Please make your way to your vehicle or campground calmly,” the post stated. “Thank you and see you tomorrow.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ikoMe_0fmYvOgN00

Ready to rock?: Welcome to Rockville: What to know before you go to Daytona Beach rock music festival

A look at opening day: Bang your head! Crowds pour in for Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway

And then the rains came: Thunderstorms delay Welcome to Rockville on Saturday following Friday night shutdown

The post generated more than 1,700 comments from exasperated, disappointed and angry fans, many enduring an unwelcome repeat of Friday’s storm-related shut-down of the event before that night’s headliner, Korn, was able to perform.

Instead of pictures of heavy-metal bands at work for exuberant fist-pumping fans, the festival's Facebook feed was dominated throughout the day by updates featuring weather radar images depicting powerful storm bands in bright red and yellow blotches bearing down on Daytona Beach.

After the event was cut short, there were complaints from fans about congestion in the parking lots and in the concourse of the Speedway grandstand, as well as demands for refunds on tickets purchased.

A Facebook comment from Tara Munoz, an attendee from Fergus Falls, Minnesota, reflected the sentiments of many fans.

“We realize the staff doesn’t control the weather, but the lack of planning is very evident,” Munoz wrote. “Only one parking entrance open and only 2 gates open to enter. We stood in line to get in for so long that a second round of storms came before we even got back in.

“I’ve been to over 300 concerts and festivals and never experienced anything as poor as this. Danny Wimmer Presents and Welcome to Rockville should be ashamed!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kFU2I_0fmYvOgN00

Occasionally, however, there also was a more optimistic reaction.

“Honestly starting to feel sorry for all of the fans, staff, DWP and everyone else involved,” wrote Alex Acevedo, of Hudson, Ohio. “What a roller coaster of a weekend. I’m sure everyone is exhausted. Hoping the weather throws everyone a bone tomorrow and it can at least end on a somewhat positive note.”

Guns N' Roses not the only band shut down by storms

In addition to Guns N’ Roses, other bands also were knocked off the Saturday schedule throughout the day, as the promoter scrambled to re-set the lineup as a series of storms pummeled the Speedway infield. The list included Bush, Rise Against, Dirty Honey, Alexisonfire, Sick of It All and Saul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4gGS_0fmYvOgN00

A little after 9 p.m., the promoter announced one last updated schedule as an attempt to present four bands — Crown the Empire, In Flames, Shinedown and Guns N’ Roses — in the festival’s remaining hours. However, the storms soon returned to foil that effort.

Unfolding for the second time at Daytona International Speedway, the Welcome to Rockville music festival opened on Thursday with nearly 90 heavy-metal bands scheduled over four days through Sunday in Daytona Beach.

Scheduled headliners wer KISS on Thursday, Korn on Friday, Guns N’ Roses on Saturday and Nine Inch Nails on Sunday. The event is expected to attract 40,000 fans daily, according to the promoter.

So far, KISS is the only headlining band to perform as scheduled.

On Friday, the festival also was forced to shut down early after at least two weather-related delays. That announcement was made a few minutes after 10 p.m., a little more than 30 minutes before Korn was slated to take the stage.

More rain in the Sunday forecast

Looking ahead to Sunday, the weather forecast looks slightly less ominous for the festival’s closing day schedule that concludes with a performance by Nine Inch Nails .

The forecast calls for a 60% chance of rain throughout the day and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne. Showers and thunderstorms are still likely, however, with the potential for rainfall amounts between 1/10- and ¼-of-an-inch.

Although fans called for refunds, that isn’t in the cards, according to the festival’s website, welcometorockville.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zck5s_0fmYvOgN00

Online, festivalgoers are advised that while Welcome to Rockville is “held rain or shine,” the event also “may be delayed and/or canceled and the festival grounds may be evacuated if inclement or severe weather poses a threat to patron and staff safety.”

In such cases, “no refunds or exchanges will be given as a result of weather conditions; and no refunds or exchanges will be given for inclement or severe weather that necessitates an evacuation, delay or cancellation in part or whole of the event.”

For updates on the festival’s Sunday schedule, check the event’s Facebook page or welcometorockville.com .

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Welcome to Rockville halted Saturday by storms in Daytona; more expected Sunday

Comments / 5

Related
fox35orlando.com

'Welcome to Rockville' CEO to answer fan questions amid fight for refunds in Daytona Beach cancellations

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Organizers behind the ‘Welcome to Rockville’ music festival will hold a virtual town hall on the festival's Facebook page on Wednesday to "address many of the questions we've seen on socials the past few days," after the festival canceled some of its high-profile acts following severe weather in and around Daytona Beach, Florida.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
SCDNReports

Daytona Beach Summer Saturday Night Fireworks

People can enjoy a fireworks display at the Daytona Beach Oceanfront Bandshell every Saturday night starting Memorial Day weekend. The fireworks display is sponsored in part by the city and follows Saturday night concerts presented by the Boardwalk Merchants and Friends of the Bandshell. The free concerts begin at 7:15 p.m. and the “Bud Light - Lights Up Daytona” fireworks over the ocean follow the concerts at 9:45 p.m.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Welcome to Rockville' fans fighting for refunds after storms force cancellations

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Some fans are demanding refunds after Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach had to cancel some of its headliners because of stormy weather. "I think it would be gracious of Rockville to consider the fact that several of the major headliners were not able to perform, and that is obviously part of the value that we paid for," said Gillian Giannetti, who traveled to Daytona Beach from Virginia to attend the festival.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

These names are on the 2022 hurricane season list

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center has released names for the upcoming hurricane season. The Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1. According to the National Hurricane Center, the 2022 list includes the following names:. Alex. Bonnie. Colin. Danielle. Earl. Fiona. Gaston. Hermine. Ian. Julia. Karl. Lisa. Martin. Nicole.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome To Rockville#Inclement Weather#Severe Weather#Bright Red#Daytona Beach#Guns N Roses
click orlando

Heat suffocates Central Florida. Find out when relief is on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s all about the heat in Central Florida as rain chances will remain low over the next few days. Expect high temperatures in the mid-90s for inland areas and the upper 80s along the coast. The average high in Orlando for this time of year is 89 degrees. The record high in Orlando on this date is 97, set in 1938.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Developer: Costco Wholesale coming to Daytona Beach, across from Daytona International Speedway

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - In a couple of years, race fans at Daytona International Speedway will be able to fuel up and make a Costco run before heading to the racetrack. Developers of One Daytona, an entertainment development across from Daytona Speedway, announced Monday morning that Costco Wholesale planned to open a warehouse and gas station near the CMX Daytona Luxury Theatre.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

First in Volusia County: Costco coming to Daytona Beach

There’s exciting news for Volusia County residents as a Costco Wholesale is coming to Daytona Beach. ONE DAYTONA announced Costco is one of its newest tenants. It’s the first Costco for Volusia County. [TRENDING: Jif peanut butter recalled over potential salmonella contamination | Florida lottery winner discovers unemployment...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Wet evening throughout Central Florida, hail reported in some areas

LAKE MARY, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Main weather concerns: Today is a FOX 35 Weather impact day! A surge of tropical moisture has arrived in Central Florida, increasing our chances of rain once again this afternoon and evening. The strongest storms are expected between 5 pm and 10 pm. The primary threats with these storms will be gusty wind, torrential rainfall, and hail. Flash flooding is also possibility! Rainfall totals will reach 1-4" across Central Florida with isolated totals even higher.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Another round of rain, storms possible Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Keep the umbrella handy! The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking a hot and humid Sunday before another round of rain and storms move in. WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Today’s forecast high: 92 degrees. Tonight's forecast low: 72 degrees. Main weather...
ORLANDO, FL
travelexperta.com

Crabby Joes Restaurant Daytona Beach Review

A trend is forming for me. Whenever I head to a new spot I find myself doing massive searches online, but in the end usually go with the advice and recommendations of tourism board experts. Such was the case with Daytona Beach Florida. Gentry, from Daytona Beach Tourism office, when I asked her what is a unique and fun place to eat breakfast while visiting Daytona – without hesitation she said – Crabby Joe’s. And what a fun place it turned out to be.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

AdventHealth ‘Tops Out’ Palm Coast Parkway Hospital

PALM COAST, Fla., May 24, 2022 — AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway has taken a significant step forward, as hospital and construction team members gathered to celebrate the building’s “topping out. Topping out is a construction tradition celebrating the installation of the final beam of a structure, signifying...
PALM COAST, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy