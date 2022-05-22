ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Separate Durham crashes leave one driver dead, another critically injured

By Jordan Schrader
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

Separate car crashes Saturday in Durham left one person dead and another critically injured, police said.

Durham police said in a news release that speed appears to be a factor in the fatal wreck. That took place around 9:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Guess Road when a 2014 Lexus GX460 driving north hit a 2016 Ford Fusion while trying to pass the other car, police said. The Lexus overturned and hit the Eno River Bridge.

The driver of the Lexus died, while the driver and the passenger in the Fusion were injured and taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Police have not yet identified the driver who died.

Durham police said in another news release that speed and impaired driving appear to be factors in Saturday’s other crash, which involved eight vehicles and critically injured a driver.

That wreck happened around 4:30 p.m. when a 2017 Ford Mustang headed west crashed into seven other vehicles that were waiting at the stoplight at Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard and Tower Boulevard .

Police said Durham resident Shaun Barrett, the 42-year-old driver of the Mustang, was taken to the hospital. There was no update on his condition.

The only other person hurt, police said, was a bystander whose minor injuries came from helping people involved in the crash.

Police want anyone with information on either crash to call either investigator J. Rose at 919-560-4935 ext. 29409 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Comments / 1

Related
WRAL News

Shooting and crash shuts down Highway 55 in Durham

Durham, N.C. — N.C. Highway 55 was shut down in Durham on Monday following a shooting and crash. Durham police said the shooting happened in the 4400 block of Highway 55. One car involved in the shooting was then involved in the crash, police said. Highway 55 was shut...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Accidents
cbs17

Driver dead in shooting, crash on NC 55 in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A highway in Durham was closed for about six hours after a car crashed during a deadly shooting Monday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 4400 block of N.C. 55, according to a news release from Durham police.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro man charged in deadly hit-and-run, victim still unidentified

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)- The Goldsboro Police Department said one person has been charged following a deadly crash on U.S. 70. Police said just after 11 p.m. on May 19, officers responded to the area of U.S. 70 West near the William Street exit ramp after a person was reportedly struck by a car. When officers got there, they found unknown Black man at the scene. Medical personnel pronounced him dead on scene and that victim is still unidentified.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Driver shot, killed and crashes car on North Carolina road

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A man was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon that resulted in a crash and shut down a North Carolina highway, police said. Durham police said they received 911 calls about the occupants of a vehicle shooting at another vehicle on N.C. Highway 55 shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, news outlets […]
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Lexus#Ford Fusion#Mustang#Crimestoppers
cbs17

2 shot in downtown Raleigh: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said a man and woman were shot early Wednesday morning. The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. at the corner of Branch and South East streets, which sits between Person Street and Garner Road. Police said the victims were transported to the hospital...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Driver crashes into Raleigh home, flees area

Raleigh, N.C. — A car crashed into a home on Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh early Tuesday morning, and the driver fled the scene. Raleigh police were able to obtain the car owner's information and are investigating. The crash occurred before 5:30 a.m., ripping the railing off the front...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Missing, Murdered, Unsolved: Who killed Joshua McLean?

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — On March 3, 2020, crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot of an apartment complex in Garner. Bullet holes were found in the side of a Ford Mustang and paramedics rushed Joshua McLean to the hospital after someone shot him multiple times. “From everyone we...
GARNER, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
cbs17

Wake Forest Police arrest Kinston man in connection with downtown shooting of boy in broad daylight

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged a Kinston man for his role in the shooting of a boy in broad daylight at a downtown Wake Forest intersection. Town spokesman Bill Crabtree said Tuesday that Shyheem Vamel Tyleek Isler, 21, was arrested Monday on a charge of aiding and abetting assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.
WAKE FOREST, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
2K+
Followers
468
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy