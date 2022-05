KEARNEY — The Concerts in the Park series included only half of the planned performances in 2020 due to the pandemic. “In 2021, we had to make up some of those dates and get in performers we didn’t have in 2020,” said Brad Driml, executive director of the Kearney Area Arts Council. “I’ll never forget the last night of the summer concerts series in 2020; I think we were able to get in four shows. I wrote on my Facebook page, ‘We wrapped up the season, people showed up and it was good.’”

3 DAYS AGO