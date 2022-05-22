ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

2 creative Staten Islanders come together to bring toy trains to life in viral TikTok videos

By Priya Shahi / pshahi@siadvance.net
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Videos created by two borough residents featuring wooden toy trains with a Staten Island accent that highlight New York humor have caught the attention of TikTok users, with over 1 million views on the social media platform. “I expected to make one video and call...

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Related
vnexplorer.net

The Fendi-obsessed, $350k Rolls Royce-driving ex-con pastor who negotiated NYC subway 'killer's' surrender: Dad-of-two served five years in jail before becoming bishop

Lamor Miller-Whitehead is the founder of the Leaders of the Tomorrow International Church in BrooklynHe was once locked up for five years at Sing Sing for multiple counts of identity fraud and grand larcenyIn 2006, he stole the identities of multiple people in Long Island and in Brooklyn, in a $2million scamThe bishop, who was ordained in 2016, registered his ministry as a for-profit business in 2014 - a year after being releasedHe also claims to have founded youth mentorship programs that have been rebuffed by NYPD and the Brooklyn District Attorney's OfficeWhitehead, who has reportedly been seen in a Maserati and a Bentley, also allegedly owes $250,000 in loans The pastor showed up in a $350k Rolls Royce to negotiate the surrender of Andrew Abdullah on TuesdayAbdullah is accused of shooting dead Daniel Enriquez on a platform of a Q train at Canal St Station on Sunday in an apparently unprovoked attack.
BROOKLYN, NY
thesource.com

T’yanna Wallace Celebrates Biggie’s B.I.G. 50 Bringing Juicy Pizza To Brooklyn

The Notorious B.I.G.’s B.I.G. 5Oth Birthday was celebrated this weekend by all. The icon’s daughter T’yanna Wallace brought her own pizza to the party, by hosting a pop-up shop in Brooklyn, bringing the flavors of her once “Juicy Pizza” restaurant in Los Angeles, CA, with co-owner, Tyra Myricks (daughter of Jam Master Jay) to her dad’s borough of Brooklyn, NY. On May 21st, 2022, guests stood on line at Lilly’s Pizza Bar (located Downtown Brooklyn), waiting to grab a slice. The limited menu offered a small 12” personal pan pizza providing 3 flavors off of the original menu, Fried Lobster, Jerk Chicken and Oxtail. As the sounds of Biggie filled the room guests mingled, ate, drank and enjoyed the vibes. T’yanna + Tyra celebrated with fans and other influential guests including her brother C.J., Lil Cease, Protect Yo Heart creator + celebrity artist Uncutt Art, entrepreneur and make up mogul Dollhouse Pretty (Chyna), Love + Hip Hop Socialite Paris Phillips amongst others. With over 200 attendees, the Juicy Pizza pop-up shop was a hit. Keep an eye out, Juicy Pizza may be coming to a city near you. When asked if we’ll be seeing more of Juicy Pizza, co-owner Tyra Myricks answered, “Absolutely.”
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
State
Arizona State
Staten Island, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Gothamist.com

Extra Extra: New York said it canceled the history regents exam due to triggering material

Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where a brutal hurricane season awaits us. Here's what else is happening:. Affordable housing advocates (and most people trying to find a place to rent) are frustrated that five months into Mayor Eric Adams' tenure, he has no clear plan for providing more affordable units, and the office in his administration that would handle such a plan is severely understaffed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

The owner of NYC's top 'World's Best' bar scores another major honor

Each year, hospitality professionals, spirits nerds and hotspot devotees cheer and jeer news of The World's 50 Best Bars. The holding company William Reed, which also has a brilliant SEO hold on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants, taps hundreds of experts to select the top libation destinations from over the globe. Last year, Katana Kitten came in at number 10 globally, and now its owner, Masahiro Urushido, has earned yet another accolade in advance of The World’s 50 Best’s first focus on North America later this spring.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staten Islanders#Westerleigh#Zany Trains#Samsmagicaltoys#Arizona Iced Tea
The Staten Island Advance

A ‘lifelong journey’: How a Staten Islander grew from clutter to become an organization expert

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Rebekah Bashorun describes her childhood as happy but “cluttered.” Raised in a substantially messy home, her parents uprooting her family and moving from Staten Island to Philadelphia when she was just a teen, the St. George resident admits to being “houseless” during college and living in 25 different spaces before she turned 30.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
bkreader.com

David Reichman, runner who died in Brooklyn Half Marathon, was NYC therapist

David Reichman fell in the sweltering heat on the boardwalk near the finish line at Ocean Parkway at Brighton Beach Saturday. The 32-year-old runner who collapsed and died after finishing the Brooklyn Half Marathon was a New York University master’s graduate and a behavioral therapist, The Post has learned.
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Urged to Turn Outdoor Lights Off By 11PM

Is your outdoor light usually on past 11 pm? Officials say that's a terrible idea. Many Hudson Valley homes have sunlight or motion sensors attached to the outdoor lights that allow them to turn on and off without having to flip a switch. If your house is equipped with automatic lighting, it's possible that you're part of a significant problem that the DEC is currently addressing.
HUDSON, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for May 24, 2022: Retired NYPD detective, tavern co-owner, James W. Liedy

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Native and lifelong Staten Islander, James W. Liedy, 81, of New Brighton passed away on May 22, 2022. He was Co-Owner of Liedy’s Shore Inn (Staten Island’s oldest Tavern since 1898). Beloved husband, father, and brother, James, retired after 27 years with the NYC Police Department and retired as a second-grade detective. He worked with Rocco Laurie and Greg Foster, who were both killed in the line of duty. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
52K+
Followers
34K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy