They did it! Class of 2022 celebrated in high school graduations across San Juan County

FARMINGTON — Several high schools in San Juan County honored the Class of 2022 in graduation ceremonies on May 19 and May 20.

Farmington High School

Farmington High School celebrated its graduating class on May 19 at Hutchison Stadium.

Valedictorian Ethan Nguyen and Salutatorian Natalia Sawyer addressed the audience.

The ring and tassel ceremony was conducted by Lareina Maestas, president of the senior class.

Shiprock High School

The graduation ceremony for Shiprock High School was held May 19 at Chieftain Pit.

Faith Toglena and Ariana Tso were salutatorians and Madison Charleston was valedictorian.

Commencement speaker was Ryan Dee, teacher and coach of Aztec High School boys basketball team, while congratulatory remarks were made by Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Elicia John, secretary of the senior class, conducted the tassel ceremony.

Career Prep High School

Career Prep High School in celebrated its graduating class of 36 students on May 19 at the Phil L. Thomas Performing Arts Center in Shiprock.

Valedictorian Elodia Coronado and Salutatorian Latisha Cason addressed the audience.

Ashanti Aloysuis and Rasheena Bedah led the tassel ceremony.

Newcomb High School

Graduates at Newcomb High School were celebrated on May 20 at the Skyhawk Nest in Newcomb.

Salutatorian Lilah Yazzie welcomed the audience and later addressed the crowd. Also addressing the audience was Valedictorian Hariah Lewis.

Roni Mark conducted the tassel ceremony for the 55 graduates.

Bloomfield High School and Charlie Y. Brown High School

Bloomfield High School and Charlie Y. Brown High School had combined graduation ceremonies on May 20 at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomfield.

There were 143 graduates from Bloomfield High and 35 graduates from Charlie Y. Brown.

Bloomfield Superintendent Kim Mizell welcomed the audience to the ceremony.

Valedictorian Marc Armenta spoke to the audience. Salutatorian Diego Snell-Martinez addressed the audience as well and led the ring and tassel ceremony.

Aztec High School

The graduating class at Aztec High School held their ceremony on May 20 at Fred Cook Memorial Stadium in Aztec.

Salutatorian Emily Blair and Valedictorian Serenity Hall both spoke to the audience.

The welcome address was by Kelsey Adams and Araceli Huaracha, both senior class officers. They also led the ring and tassel ceremony after the presentation of diplomas.

Kirtland Central High School

Graduation ceremony for Kirtland Central High School was May 20 at Broncos Stadium in Kirtland.

Speaking before the audience were Valedictorian Tristan Whiteley, Salutatorian Katilyn Harrison, Student Body President Trace Crawford and Senior Class President Anayah Wabbington.

The ring and tassel ceremony was done by Destiny Schror.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com .

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: They did it! Class of 2022 celebrated in high school graduations across San Juan County