Farmington, NM

Navajo Preparatory School celebrates Class of 2022 at graduation ceremony

By The Daily Times staff
The Daily Times
 3 days ago

FARMINGTON — Navajo Preparatory School honored 54 graduates at the graduation ceremony on May 21 at the school's football field here.

The procession of school leaders was headed by Ms. Hozho Naasha Yilnazbah Wauneka-Yellowhorse and Mr. Atsa Hastiin Devin Lansing.

Gabrielle Henderson, president of the senior class, gave the welcome address.

Navajo Nation Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty was the commencement speaker. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez gave a presidential message to the class.

They did it! Class of 2022 celebrated in high school graduations

Salutatorian Oliver Mohs and Valedictorian Amber White both addressed the audience.

Keith Neil, the school's dean of instruction, recognized candidates for the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme and recipients of athlete of the year awards.

Logan Shirley and Amber Garcia led the ring and tassel ceremony.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Navajo Preparatory School celebrates Class of 2022 at graduation ceremony

The Daily Times

