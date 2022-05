MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new program will address digital divide issues among the youth on South Dakota’s nine reservations. With a $27,000 grant from the AT&T Foundation, over the course of the next 12 months, CybHER will work with Boys & Girls Clubs near the nine reservations in South Dakota including Cheyenne River, Crow Creek, Flandreau, Lower Brule, Rosebud, Pine Ridge, Sisseton-Wahpeton, Standing Rock, and Yankton. Dakota State University’s CybHER will teach coding, robotics, online safety, and cyber concepts, and help caregivers understand and mitigate cyber threats, according to a press release from Dakota State University.

