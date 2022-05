Most of Colorado's congressional delegation has been permanently banned from traveling to Russia, per a list published by the country's Foreign Ministry. Details: The list — banning 963 American business leaders, activists, diplomats and policymakers from entering the country — was crafted as retribution against the U.S. for issuing sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Axios' Jacob Knutson writes.How it works: Russian President Vladimir Putin's travel restrictions appear to apply to a hodgepodge of people sitting on both sides of the aisle and from a variety of backgrounds.On the list: The travel ban includes: U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet (D)...

COLORADO STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO