The wrestling world hasn't heard much out of the former Cesaro, Claudio Castagnoli. Cesaro left WWE a few months ago, with no non-compete applied to his deal. Since then, we haven't seen him pop up in any wrestling companies, but that's not for lack of interest. Fightful has been told by several promoters that they've made efforts to reach out to him and book him for both wrestling appearances and signings, but as of yet he's not accepted, and many others say they just outright haven't heard back as of yet.

