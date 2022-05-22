ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Snags win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kennedy (3-2) allowed one hit and struck out one over a scoreless ninth inning to earn the win over...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Davis leads Mets against the Giants after 4-hit outing

LINE: Giants -131, Mets +111; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the San Francisco Giants after J.D. Davis' four-hit game on Monday. San Francisco has an 11-11 record in home games and a 22-19 record overall. The Giants have a 13-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Schwindel hits 2 homers, Cubs power past Reds 11-4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Frank Schwindel homered twice in a game for the first time in his career, Marcus Stroman recovered from a rough start to pitch five effective innings, and the Chicago Cubs rolled past the Cincinnati Reds 11-4 on Tuesday night. Schwindel has three homers in the first...
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

Azocar lifts Padres to 3-2 win over Brewers in 10 innings

SAN DIEGO -- — Veteran manager Bob Melvin had faith in José Azocar with the bases loaded and two outs in the 10th inning, and the rookie delivered. Azocar lined a single into center field to bring in Manny Machado and lift the San Diego Padres to a 3-2 win against the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night for their fifth straight victory.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Kyle Isbel scratched for Royals Tuesday; Dairon Blanco enters

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel has been scratched Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Isbel was originally slated to start Tuesday. However, for currently undisclosed reasons, he has been removed from the lineup. Dairon Blanco will now enter in center field versus Diamondback starter Zac Gallen.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
FOX Sports

Mets take on the Giants after Escobar's 4-hit game

LINE: Giants -113, Mets -106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the San Francisco Giants after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the Giants on Tuesday. San Francisco is 23-19 overall and 12-11 at home. Giants hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Joc Pederson hits 3 home runs, drives in 8 as San Francisco Giants take wild one over New York Mets

SAN FRANCISCO -- Joc Pederson turned a pair of pregame chats with home run king Barry Bonds into the best night of his career. Pederson homered three times and drove in a career-high eight runs, including a tying single with two outs in the ninth inning, and the San Francisco Giants outslugged the New York Mets 13-12 on Tuesday in one of the wildest games imaginable.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Ready to return

Senzel (illness) will be in the Reds' lineup Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel has been out for nearly three weeks while battling COVID-19. He went hitless in four rehab games but is nonetheless considered ready to go. The Reds will be happy to have him back, but if he's to continue earning regular starts, he'll have to hit much better than the .192/.222/.308 line he managed in 17 games prior to his absence .
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Filling for Molina

Knizner will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Blue Jays, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Knizner is likely to draw both of the starts behind the plate during the Cardinals' two-game series with the Blue Jays while top backstop Yadier Molina (personal) is back in Puerto Rico to tend to a family matter after being placed on the bereavement list. By catchers' standards, Knizner has been productive when given opportunities to play this season, as he carries a .262/.357/.361 slash line over 70 plate appearances into Monday's contest.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Kennedy
Person
Mark Melancon
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Three hits in win

Urias went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Monday's 6-4 win over the Yankees. Urias scored a run during Baltimore's big third inning before hitting a go-ahead homer off Gerrit Cole in the sixth. The 27-year-old infielder has put together back-to-back multi-hit performances for the first time this season and he's 6-for-13 with five runs scored over his last three games. He's still slashing just .224/.272/.344 through 137 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Emmanuel Rivera scratched Tuesday for Royals, Ryan O'Hearn added

Kansas City Royals infielder Emmanuel Rivera has been scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rivera was previously lined up to play third base and bat eighth. Ryan O'Hearn has been added to the lineup to be the No. 7 hitter and Bobby Witt Jr. is on the hot corner for the Royals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cubs' Yan Gomes: Scratched with oblique tightness

Gomes was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Reds due to left oblique tightness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 34-year-old was set to serve as Chicago's designated hitter but is now out of the starting nine with the oblique issue. Starting catcher Willson Contreras (hamstring) is also banged up, leaving P.J. Higgins to work behind the plate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: May need more days off

Franco is still considered somewhat day-to-day with a quadriceps issue despite the fact the he's in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco is in the lineup Tuesday after missing the last two games, but it sounds as though the Rays expect...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Cubs
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Absent from start of OTAs

Murray is not present Monday for the start of Arizona's voluntary OTAs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Cardinals won't begin mandatory mini-camp until mid-June, and it looks as though Murray may remain away from the team until then as he continues to angle for a contract extension. Murray, who had his fifth-year option picked up by Arizona in April, has made it clear that he's dissatisfied with his current contract situation, with Jeremy Fowler of ESPN even reporting that the quarterback could be unwilling to suit up Week 1 without a new deal. While no agreement on an extension has been reached, the Cardinals did extend an olive branch to Murray by trading for former Oklahoma teammate Marquise Brown from Baltimore, a move which helps to make up for the fact that DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) will miss the first six games of the season.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Flores is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Flores started the past six games and will take a seat Tuesday after posting a .661 OPS during that stretch. Tommy La Stella will bat leadoff as the designated hitter while Thairo Estrada starts at the keystone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Goes deep twice

Aquino went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Cubs. Aquino tagged Drew Smyly with a two-run shot in the sixth before going deep off Chris Martin in the eighth. He started the year in a 2-for-41 slump before spending a few weeks with Triple-A Louisville but he's now gone 4-for-8 with three extra-base hits over the last two days. Aquino has shown some exciting flashes but they've been few and far between over the last three years.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Reds' TJ Friedl: Sent down by Reds

Friedl was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Friedl was called up by the Reds at the beginning of May, and he hit .200 with a triple, three doubles, 10 runs, four RBI and four stolen bases over 17 games during his stint in the majors. However, he'll head back to the minors after Nick Senzel (illness) was reinstated from the injured list Monday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Not starting Tuesday

Diaz (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Tampa Bay will go with Ji-Man Choi and Isaac Paredes as its starters at the corner-infield spots in the series opener while Diaz gets more time off to heal up from his strained left shoulder. Before sitting out Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Orioles with the injury, Diaz had gone 7-for-17 with three runs scored and an RBI over his previous four games. Diaz doesn't look like a candidate to go on the 10-day injured list, as manager Kevin Cash said the 30-year-old is expected to re-enter the lineup Wednesday, according to Topkin.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Endures rough start

Gallen didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 8-6 win against Kansas City, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings. Gallen served up an MJ Melendez two-run homer in the second inning and put three runners on in the sixth before departing, all of which came around to score. This was the 26-year-old's first start in eight turns permitting more than two earned runs, nearly doubling his ERA from 1.14 to 2.22, while the nine Royals Gallen put on easily eclipses his previous high of five. He'll look to rebound early next week against Atlanta.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy