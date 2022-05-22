ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox's Matt Barnes: Notches second save

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Barnes struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his second save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Mariners. Manager...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Mets: A realistic trade offer for Red Sox star JD Martinez

The New York Mets have been connected to JD Martinez for quite some time now. If they were to call the Red Sox for the veteran DH, what would it cost?. Martinez is in the final year of his contract, so the Mets could just wait to acquire him this offseason. However, given how they’re playing, it’s in New York’s best interest to trade for Martinez this season in hopes of a long playoff run.
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox sport Celtics jerseys after walk-off win

BOSTON -- With five straight victories and wins in nine of their last 12 games, the Red Sox finally have something to feel good about. They decided on Sunday to spread those good vibes with the Boston Celtics.On their way out of Fenway Park following their walk-off win to complete a four-game sweep of the Mariners, the Celtics were decked out -- in head to toe, in some cases -- in Boston Celtics gear.Franchy Cordero, who hit the walk-off grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, was representing Marcus Smart, as was Trevor Story. Smart took notice of both players wearing his jersey and shared his appreciation on Twitter:Tanner Houck wore the full uniform, shorts and all, to represent Jayson Tatum, a jersey which was a popular choice among Red Sox players:The Celtics will host the Miami Heat in Game 4 in Boston on Monday night, looking to even the series at two games apiece. The Red Sox will be in Chicago, but they made sure to lend their support before heading out of town.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Can Cordero prove Benintendi trade wasn't a loss for Red Sox?

The hope of any quantity-over-quality deal is that the former eventually yields the latter. The Red Sox may have successfully gamed this formula when dealing away outfielder Andrew Benintendi. The trade in February of 2021 that sent Benintendi to the Royals brought back a slew of prospects, plus one borderline...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Yardbarker

Mookie Betts Is Back To His Usual MVP Pace Over The Past Week

The Los Angeles Dodgers are finally getting some big contributions from their star right fielder Mookie Betts. Betts was off to a rough start in 2022, but appears to have flipped the script and is now providing the Dodgers with that extra spark at the top of their lineup. He’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Yardbarker

Red Sox Star Comments On What Has Changed For The Team

After an awful start to the 2022 regular season, the Boston Red Sox finally appear to be finding their groove. They have won six games in a row and have come to within two games of the .500 mark and 2.5 games of the third American League Wild Card spot.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Red Sox
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Placed on IL

Seabold (pectoral) was placed on the 7-day injured list Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. Seabold has been managing a pectoral injury recently, ultimately being scratched from his last start Friday. The injury isn't considered serious, but he'll now be forced to miss at least one more outing while on the injured list. Seabold has produced a 2.45 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 37 strikeouts over 36.2 innings in seven starts with Triple-A Worcester this season.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Chris Sale: Throws another bullpen session

Sale (ribs) completed a 15-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and mixed in all his pitch types, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. The veteran left-hander is scheduled for another bullpen session Friday and is expected to throw up to 25 pitches. Sale will likely throw another bullpen after that before progressing to live batting practice, which could be the final hurdle before he begins a minor-league rehab assignment.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

David Ortiz knows better than anyone how stupid the Red Sox are being with Xander Bogaerts

The Red Sox are at risk of losing another franchise-icon-in-the-making in Xander Bogaerts. David Ortiz wants what’s best for the fans. History repeats itself in Boston. Baseball, in many ways, is cyclical. No team is great forever. For 86 years, the cycle in Boston was one of only heartbreak, watching the Red Sox get almost all the way to glory, only to lose in heartbreaking, astounding, confounding fashion at the last minute, usually in a Game 7. But since the current ownership group purchased the team twenty years ago, repetition comes in the greatest form, championship, and the worst, the loss of beloved players.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Filling for Molina

Knizner will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Blue Jays, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Knizner is likely to draw both of the starts behind the plate during the Cardinals' two-game series with the Blue Jays while top backstop Yadier Molina (personal) is back in Puerto Rico to tend to a family matter after being placed on the bereavement list. By catchers' standards, Knizner has been productive when given opportunities to play this season, as he carries a .262/.357/.361 slash line over 70 plate appearances into Monday's contest.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cubs' Yan Gomes: Scratched with oblique tightness

Gomes was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Reds due to left oblique tightness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 34-year-old was set to serve as Chicago's designated hitter but is now out of the starting nine with the oblique issue. Starting catcher Willson Contreras (hamstring) is also banged up, leaving P.J. Higgins to work behind the plate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Three hits in win

Urias went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Monday's 6-4 win over the Yankees. Urias scored a run during Baltimore's big third inning before hitting a go-ahead homer off Gerrit Cole in the sixth. The 27-year-old infielder has put together back-to-back multi-hit performances for the first time this season and he's 6-for-13 with five runs scored over his last three games. He's still slashing just .224/.272/.344 through 137 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Dealing with right ankle soreness

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Wednesday that Polanco is dealing with some slight soreness in his right ankle, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game Wednesday against the Tigers, and his absence is related to an ankle issue. However, Baldelli said the team isn't concerned about Polanco's injury and is hopeful the second baseman will be fine after spending a few days off the field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Hitless in return

Franco went 0-for-4 Tuesday against the Marlins. Franco was in the lineup after missing two games due to a quadriceps injury. He was hitless and grounded out in all four of his plate appearances. More concerning is the fact that Franco is still dealing with discomfort and essentially remains day-to-day, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy