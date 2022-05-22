ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, KY

‘American Idol’ Contestant Noah Thompson Honored With Road Sign on Kentucky’s Country Music Highway

By Shelby Scott
 3 days ago
Tonight airs the season 20 finale of “American Idol,” where we’ll soon find out whether Leah Marlene, HunterGirl, or Noah Thompson are named this year’s champ. However, whether or not Noah Thompson takes home the win tonight, the “American Idol” contestant’s hometown has already deemed him a star. After returning home for a reunion concert on Tuesday night, Thompson received his own road sign on Lawrence County, Kentucky’s “Country Music Highway,” Route 23.

“American Idol” shared the exciting news on its official Instagram. There, fans of the show can see photos that feature the 20-year-old artist standing in front of the highway sign. The young star is also joined by country music duo Sundy Best’s Kristofer Lee Bentley and Don Rigsby. According to Taste of Country, Kentucky’s Country Music Highway marks the birthplace of several other famous artists. These include Keith Whitley, Ricky Skaggs, Lee Cordle, and Tyler Childers.

A short clip shows the “American Idol” star performing on stage at his alma mater, Lawrence County High School.

As per the outlet, Thompson’s appearance on the Lawrence County stage featured alongside other country music performers. Thompson revealed one of those stars was rising artist Kameron Marlowe. Photos of the “American Idol” star’s return home prove he’s already well-loved as an artist. However, the outlet further stated we can watch a segment about Noah Thompson’s visit during the upcoming finale.

Who Will Noah Thompson Duet with During the ‘American Idol’ Finale?

The season 20 finale of “American Idol” promises to be an exciting one. Sunday night will see two of our three famous judges taking to the stage with two of the show’s contestants. Earlier this week, Katy Perry shared that she would partner up with 20-year-old contestant, Leah Marlene. In the clip, she revealed that she saw a clip of the young star singing her song “Firework” at nine years old. She then joked she only saves that song “for inaugural events and Leah Marlene.”

Meanwhile, country music star Luke Bryan shared he would partner up with 23-year-old artist, HunterGirl. Together, they’ll perform Randy Travis’s “I Told You So.”

So where does that leave Noah Thompson? While Thompson did not get paired up with any of “American Idol’s” superstar judges, Perry shared that American singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge would be dueting with the show star. Melissa Etheridge, whose self-titled debut album was released in 1988, boasts several Grammy Awards as well as an Oscar.

In addition to his performance alongside famous rockstar Melissa Etheridge, Noah Thompson, not to mention his “American Idol” competitors, will also perform covers of Bruce Springsteen hits. The three remaining stars will also unveil their own debut singles.

“Idol” fans should be sure to tune in to the milestone season 20 finale when the three-hour special airs tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

