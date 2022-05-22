ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defamation lawsuits typically allow people to restore their reputations. That's not the case for Depp v. Heard and Blac Chyna v. Kardashians, experts say

By Azmi Haroun,Erin Snodgrass
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Steve Helber/Pool via REUTERS

  • Legal experts said that high-profile defamation cases like Depp v. Heard are bad for everyone involved.
  • One expert told Insider that he is successful in talking 99% of celebs out of filing defamation claims.
  • The experts said that the attention celebrities get heightens the profile of the defamatory claims.

Defamation lawsuits pursued by celebrities like Blac Chyna against members of the Kardashian-Jenner family and by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard could cause lasting reputational harm to all parties, according to legal experts who spoke to Insider.

Suing for defamation has traditionally been a mechanism for people to restore their reputation, John Culhane, professor of law at Widener University Delaware Law School told Insider. If someone makes false and disparaging comments about a person, a defamation lawsuit allows the aggrieved to fight back, theoretically clearing up lies about their character and oftentimes pocketing monetary damages in the process.

But the spate of recent high-profile defamation trials, with celebrity witnesses and sordid details, may be doing the exact opposite for those involved.

"You want people to be able to use defamation suits to do what defamation is intended to do," Culhane said. "These types of lawsuits may be a deterrent to that."

Jeff McFarland, a veteran entertainment litigator with McKool Smith who has represented clients on both sides of a defamation claim, said that "99% of the time, I'm successful in talking them out of" filing a defamation lawsuit, because of the potential reputational hazards across the board.

"The problem with bringing a defamation case is that one defamatory comment that was in an online publication or got repeated once on a broadcast, then gets repeated tens of thousands of times as so and so is suing for defamation," McFarland said. "People hear it enough that they associate it with being true."

The risk of bad facts coming out during cross-examination

Blac Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, was seeking $100 million in damages from Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, alleging that they unfairly trash-talked her to E! executives five years ago following her split with Rob Kardashian, leading to the cancellation of their "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" spin-off series "Rob & Chyna."

In early May, a Los Angeles jury rejected all of Blac Chyna's defamation and contract-interference-damage claims after much of the trial focused on domestic disputes between Chyna and Rob Kardashian. An incident where Chyna pointed a gun at Rob's head took center-stage, and McFarland said that Chyna's testimony that she was "just being silly" hurt her defamation claim – and potentially her long-term reputation.

"There's no joke there ever when it involves a firearm," McFarland said. "I think that was the linchpin of where the defamation side of things fell apart because the claim was that she was falsely accused of being dangerous."

McFarland said that the public's favorable opinion of the Kardashians helped sway the case. He added that for Chyna, "bad facts coming out on cross-examination, it makes you look like a liar."

"I think the Kardashian lawyers did a very good job of preparing their clients to be honest, truthful, believable, compassionate, but straightforward, all the things that you want a witness to do and that the Kardashians executed on it sort of brilliantly," McFarland said.

The Kardashian-Jenner women managed to escape the trial with their reputations relatively unscathed, Culhane told Insider. Despite some insider discussion around the making of their reality television series and some minor revelations about the women's relationships , the Kardashian-Jenners were able to avoid delving too deep into their personal lives.

Fandom and acting can't win a case

The same has not been true in Depp v. Heard — an ongoing, weeks-long case that has captured the internet's attention in a fierce, oftentimes unseemly way.

"Whatever is true in this case, I feel that both of their reputations are really taking a beating," Culhane said.

At the center of the case is Heard's 2018 Washington Post op-ed article , in which she said she was a survivor of domestic and sexual violence. The piece did not name Depp.

Depp has accused Heard of ruining his reputation and career by insinuating that he abused her. An attorney for Depp said in opening statements that the publication "falsely and unfairly characterized Mr. Depp as a villain." Heard has denied Depp's defamation allegations and says in a $100 million counterclaim that he assaulted her before and during their marriage, which ended in divorce in 2016. Depp has denied the claims.

From a legal standpoint, Culhane told Insider he would have advised Depp against bringing the case. From being forced to admit to longtime substance abuse issues to having his violent texts about Heard read in open court , the trial is likely doing little to restore his reputation, Culhane said.

"I see no chance that Johnny Depp's reputation will be improved by this lawsuit even if the jury ultimately finds in his favor," Culhane told Insider.

While Depp's fanbase — an intense group of vocal and ardent supporters — might feel vindicated in the case of a Depp victory, the actor's career is unlikely to benefit, Culhane said.

"Will that bring any new attention to his not-so-successful career these days?" Culhane said. "I can't imagine it's enough to really get him his next feature attraction."

Even as the defendant in the case, Heard's reputation is significantly suffering as well. Earlier this month, a trial consultant told Insider's Jacob Shamsian and Ashley Collman that Heard overacted on the stand during her testimony — a possible pitfall that juries are quick to judge.

"Juries are smart, they smell BS easily and will punish you harshly," McFarland said.

"It's the one time that [performers] can't act," McFarland told Insider. "I don't think either one is succeeding in coming across as being likable and truthful, and it seems like everybody's losing in that."

"I could see the jury sending a note that said, 'Do we have to pick a winner?'" McFarland said.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 126

Rachel Elkins
3d ago

I dont think Johnny Depp expects to win. I think he wanted the public to know what happened and win back tbe public. he's done a pretty good job of that.

Reply(29)
192
Genoa Hobson
3d ago

I think this person is wrong in so far as Johnny Depp is being allowed to put it all out there, that he DIDN'T EVER HIT AH as she claims. And that as the tapes/recordings prove, she (AH) is the actual abuser. THAT is what he wanted to prove to the public and to his fellow actors and most importantly to his children.

Reply(2)
85
Jackie Johnson
3d ago

I truly don't think JD cares about any money, fame he's just being totally honest to save his soul. God Bless him and May God be with AH in respect that she allows the truth to begin her healing.

Reply
63
The Independent

Amber Heard expected to testify today as court bans bottled drinks that could be used as projectiles

Amber Heard is expected to testify today in the defamation trial between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp. The trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.“We we’re just informed we will no longer be allowed to bring bottled drinks in court. The last time we were given...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial shown body cam video of Amber Heard domestic violence call

The court in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown body camera footage from LAPD officers from a domestic violence call at the LA penthouse where Ms Heard was staying on 21 May 2016. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. Body...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Could Be The Latest Celebs Moving To Australia, But It’s Not What You Think

In the past, quite a few Australians have come to the United States and made their mark in the entertainment industry – Nicole Kidman, Rebel Wilson, the Wolverine himself Hugh Jackman, just to name a few. Now, though, we’re starting to see an opposite trend where noteworthy celebs such as Chris Hemsworth and Zac Efron are moving their home bases to the outback instead. Locals reportedly weren’t happy about the sudden influx of famous faces, and they probably won’t be happy still. Speculation has it that Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, could very well be the next to take the 100-degree (Fahrenheit) plunge, but hold on, it’s not what you think.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Drew Barrymore For Saying This About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard On Her Show—Plus, Her Full Apology

Drew Barrymore, 47, is coming under fire after dubbing Johnny Depp‘s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard a “seven-layer dip of insanity” on a recent Drew Barrymore Show episode. The Never Been Kissed actress uploaded a video in which she speaks directly to fans earlier this week and apologizes for her choice of words.
CELEBRITIES
