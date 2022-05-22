Shaler grad Miller aims to sharpen mental skills to reach potential with Carlow women’s golf
By Charles Curti
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
3 days ago
Hall of Fame catcher Yogi Berra once quipped that baseball “is 90% mental, and the other half is physical.”. Berra’s fuzzy math aside, his point is clear: Sports can be just as much about the mind as they are the body. Perhaps nowhere is this more applicable than in golf, where...
Every spring, track and field athletes don their school colors, lace up their sneakers and prepare to compete for their team. Track and field is a team sport in the sense that points from each event go toward a team total, and that all-for-one spirit has created bonds that will last a lifetime for the Burrell track and field teams.
It wouldn’t be a stretch to say the Seton Hill softball team has a “Mile High” feeling. That’s because the Griffins are headed to Denver, the Mile High City, to participate in the NCAA Division II World Series. They’ll open with No. 3 seed Auburn Montgomery (48-11) at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Mason Sike hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning, leading top-seeded Montour to a 4-2 comeback win over Laurel Highlands in the WPIAL Class 4A baseball semifinals Tuesday. Jake Robinson hit a solo home run to tie it in the fourth for the Spartans (17-5),...
The majority of softball players get out more than they get on base. Not Leechburg’s Bella Vozar, who is batting .545 in her senior season. Vozar hit safely in nine of 11 games at the tail end of the regular season and has helped the team significantly behind the plate as a catcher.
This wasn’t calculated. Nothing about it was based on analytics. And it had nothing to do with what was written on a wrist band. What Penn-Trafford softball coach Denny Little and his staff did in the fifth inning Tuesday was pure, unscripted feel — as good as drawing up a football play in the dirt.
Madden Clement threw a complete-game, three-hit shutout, striking out 10, to lead Butler to a 5-0 victory over Pine-Richland in the WPIAL Class 6A baseball quarterfinals Monday. Clement, the son of longtime major league pitcher Matt Clement, the Butler boys basketball coach, also went 3 for 4 with a home...
5-Montour (13-4) vs. 4-Yough (13-3) Winner plays: Winner of 8-Freeport (10-6) vs. 1-Beaver (16-0) on Wednesday in semifinals. Players to watch: Mia Arndt, Montour; McKenzie Pritts, Yough. Extra bases: Montour held off Knoch in the first round 11-9. The Spartans trailed 9-7 heading to the bottom of the fifth. Arndt...
Upperclassmen at Hempfield Area High School looking to enter the workforce after graduation will have an opportunity to connect with local businesses during a job fair this week. The Spartan Connections Career Fair featuring about 50 local businesses is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in the high...
Inside an Etna kitchen, Olive Beals makes 500 pierogies a week. If you’re picturing a little, old babushka lady, think again. The 28-year-old force behind Polska Laska is a former bartender who dances to techno music while she works. “My mom calls it Club Pierogi,” Beals says with a...
Neil Stewart started hunting 17 years ago. He’s no stranger to the sport. So on Sept. 16, 2021, he knew he had an opportunity of a lifetime. A 12-point buck roamed North Huntingdon. Stewart knew he couldn’t let the opportunity pass, so he hunted for the monster buck. Everyone...
Laurel Faith in Action has been matching older residents of eastern Westmoreland County with volunteer helpers for two decades, a service that has become more important than ever during the covid-19 pandemic. “When covid closed down everything, our staff took our computers home,” said Amy McLendon, executive director of the...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Bethel Park School District is mourning a beloved teacher.The district announced Tuesday that Bethel Park High School social studies teacher Jon Gentile has died. "Jon was an excellent teacher and coach and he was an incredibly well-respected and beloved member of the high school and middle school staff," the district said in a statement."We were heartbroken to learn of Jon's untimely passing and we are all still processing this devastating loss," Bethel Park Assistant Superintendent Zeb Jansante said in a statement. "Jon epitomized the spirit of Bethel Park in everything he did and he made an enormous difference in the lives of his current and past students and student-athletes."He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him."No cause of death was announced.The district said administrators, counselors and social workers are available for all students and staff.
A Pennsylvania boy was able to reunite with his stuffed toy after it was lost at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh. Apparently, Nathan got separated from his toy, Morton Koopa, Jr. That’s when Morton got to have a fun sleepover at the library. The library took pictures of Morton’s adventures. The library said Morton was […]
Corporate leadership sometimes has a reputation for being cold and robotic. James Fox Jr. made sure he had the opposite impact through Fox’s Pizza Den. Fox, who founded his eponymous national pizza chain 51 years ago, knew the name of every franchise owner of the chain’s more than 200 restaurants, said former Seward franchisee Tom Wynkoop.
Friday: 4pm-10pm • Saturday: noon-10pm • Sunday: noon-10pm • Monday: noon-6pm Join us for the 3rd Annual Butler Rib & Music Fest!. Enjoy award-winning BBQ, top-notch bands and the Kid’s Zone all weekend!. The event is rain or shine – there is a huge pavilion where...
When it gets cold for Pennsylvania casino players in Pittsburgh, visitors will be able to stay overnight at without having to go outside. The Landing Hotel will be attached to Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, which will put guests steps away from the gaming floor and the amenities of a new hotel.
The National Negro Opera House in Homewood will be getting a major facelift. Officials on Tuesday held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site on Apple Street to mark the beginning of a multimillion dollar restoration project at the historic landmark. Jonnet Solomon, director of the Steel City Arts Initiative, said...
Running Cicero’s Bar & Grill in Leechburg was a family affair for Melinda Albert and her husband, Rick. When Albert’s husband passed away in December 2020, she had to quickly learn to run a restaurant on her own. The two founded the restaurant in 2006. It was the fourth business they owned together.
Saint Vincent Summer Theatre will return from a two-year pandemic intermission by presenting two familiar romps from past seasons. The theater’s 52nd season will feature the musical “Nunsense,” running June 14-19; and the popular farce “Lend Me a Tenor,” July 12-17. Performances will be staged in the Robert S. Carey Student Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity.
Two upcoming events will honor the life and celebrate the work of a former New Kensington-Arnold art teacher while helping to create opportunities for future artists. The New Kensington Art Center, 950 Fifth Ave., will host the Andrea Dorwart Memorial Art Show from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday. The event coincides with this year’s second Fridays on Fifth, which is being held on the fourth Friday of each month through September.
