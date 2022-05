ROSCOMMON CO. – Northern Michigan Children’s Assessment Center (NMCAC) ensures youth are given what they need after they have been the victim of a crime. Upon opening its doors in 2015 NMCAC has had over 1,500 children referred to their resources, 613 of these have been residents of Roscommon County. Their mission is to provide advocacy and treatment for children, one of the methods that NMCAC uses to treat children is through therapy.

