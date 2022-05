We’re excited to announce that starting on June 12th, our popular tour of the Secrets of the Lower East Side is back — and it’s got a fun new tasting element! With Museum at Eldridge Street docent Richard Soden, stroll through the neighborhood’s 100-year-old history with the street smarts he’s earned as a long-time Lower East Side resident. Learn about what life was like for Jewish immigrants at the turn of the last century, where children played, where people shopped and ate, how they received the news, and even where they banked.

