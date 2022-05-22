First-round playoff loss ends Pine-Richland boys lacrosse season

Effective: 2022-05-22 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lancaster; Lebanon The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania Lebanon County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 401 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lickdale to Lawn, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lebanon, Ephrata, Elizabethtown, Lititz, Palmyra, Manheim, Annville, Cornwall, Akron, Myerstown, Denver and Campbelltown. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 259 to 295. Interstate 78 from mile markers 0 to 8. Interstate 81 from mile markers 86 to 93. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
