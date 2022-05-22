Silver Alert Canceled – Missing Hammond Woman is Safe
By Cindy Campbell
Q106.5
3 days ago
The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Hammond who suffers from dementia. UPDATE: Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Joan Loendorf has...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — Investigators say themassive fire that destroyed the Beach Cove Waterfront Inn in Boothbay Harbor on Monday night caused so much damage, they are not able to determine how it started. Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office and ATF were at the scene Tuesday. The...
A Sanford woman was injured Tuesday morning when three FedEx Trucks and a passenger car collided at the Alfred/Lyman town line. Maine State Police and emergency crews responded to the crash on Route 111 at around 10 a.m. The four vehicles were traveling west when they collided due to traffic slowing down and vehicles following too closely, according to Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety.
A 44-year-old Aroostook County, Maine man received a sentence of 10 years in prison for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Greg Libby faces 10 years in prison with a supervised release of five years. His guilty plea was entered on July 1, 2021. The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker. U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee made the announcement on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
HAMMOND, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say 69-year-old Joan Loendorf of Hammond has been safely located. Police were asking for help finding Loendorf after she walked away from her home in Aroostook County Saturday night.
A 68-year-old Winterville Plantation man was killed early Friday, May 13th after the pickup he was driving rolled over on Route 11 just below Masardis. Maine State Police say a passerby reported the crash in T9 R5 just before 4:00 a.m. The victim was identified as Ray Parks, the operator and sole occupant of the 2008 Chevy Silverado, according to Sgt. Chad Fuller.
BREMEN, Maine - A K9 in central Maine has been hard at work over the past few days, finding not one but two missing people.On Friday morning, Game Warden K9 Koda and handler Jake Voter were among those called in to search for an 11-year-old girl who had wandered away from home. Koda picked up her scent and located the girl near a stream, barking to alert rescuers that she found her. The girl was tired and cold, but safely reunited with her family thanks to a piggy-back ride from Voter, Maine's Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said.Koda and Voter were called into action again late Sunday night, after a 77-year-old woman was reported missing in Bremen. The woman lives alone and neighbors found her purse and phone still at the house, with the back door open, when they went to check on her.Koda was once again able to pick up on a scent and found the woman after midnight 600 yards from her house on an old trail. She told Voter she spent two nights in the woods after falling because she wasn't strong enough to get up.The woman was being treated for dehydration at a hospital.
The Beach Cove Waterfront Inn has been totally destroyed by fire. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says crews from multiple towns responded to the massive fire just before 8:30 Monday night and found the building at 48 Lakeview Road in Boothbay Harbor fully involved. Firefighters worked for several hours overnight but were unable to save the building. Officials say the earliest sign of fire was reported to have been seen in the area of the structure that housed the water heaters for the Inn.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — Less than 24 hours after flames tore through their Boothbay Harbor hotel, the owners of the Beach Cove Waterfront Inn are vowing to rebuild. “It was our American dream. We are not going to give up,” said Andrei Elizacov. Elizacov and his wife Larissa...
Here are a few of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police in the month of May 2022. Summaries are taken from the weekly police logs and may be minimally edited. Man Summonsed for Criminal Speed in Grand Isle. On May 17, Trooper Desrosier was conducting...
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Maine State Police are looking for a 33 year old man from Jay who allegedly led them on a high speed chase through several Maine towns on Friday night. The press release explains that at about 10...
I'm prepared for this opinion to set some people on fire. Here's the thing, first and foremost, you can be either of the people I'm about to describe and it doesn't mean I think you're a bad person. In fact, I dare say if you had to assign "good" or "bad" to either of these types, I definitely fall under the bad type. I base these offerings partly on my own opinion and that of people I've discussed this with.
We've all been there. Traveling along the highway, passing a few cars here and there and suddenly everything gets a little congested. Those hours of training you put in at the driving school tells you to move over to the left lane and pass the cars that are slowing the game down. Much to your surprise, the left lane is being occupied by someone going just as slow as the person in the right lane. Frustrating, yes. But is it actually illegal in Maine?
It's another day and another scam here in the state of Maine. Why? Why can't people just leave well enough alone and not target the state's most vulnerable population and try to scam them out of their hard-earned, and oftentimes, limited income? Because people are useless losers, that's why. AKA, people suck.
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine lawmakers are reacting to the school shooting in Texas and calling for action. In accordance with a directive of the president, Gov. Janet Mills ordered flags lowered to half-staff through Saturday, May 28, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the shooting. “Like people...
As we all try to process the latest school shooting, make sure you spend some quality time with your loved ones. The horror that transpired in that Uvalde elementary school is more than most of us can (or would want to) imagine. Parents woke up this morning to empty beds. They probably set a cereal bowl on the table before remembering that their child won’t be coming to breakfast anymore. It’s heartbreaking. Then there’s the shooter’s grandmother who, last I heard, was fighting for her life in a Texas hospital after being shot by her grandson. If she survives, she’ll have to live with the knowledge that her beloved boy did such a despicable thing. My heart goes out to her, as well.
JAY, Maine — Powerful storms moved through Maine on Sunday, bringing with them damaging precipitation. "Never," Jay resident Nelson Dipompo said. "Never seen anything that big." Dipompo said he's lived in the Jay area his entire life; however, the hail storm that rolled through Sunday evening was like nothing...
Maine Game Wardens say the body of a Masardis man who went missing while on a fishing trip has been recovered. The search for 78-year-old Donald Whipple began after he was reported missing at approximately 10:45 Monday night. Family members said he had gone fishing in the Aroostook River at around 7:00, but failed to return as planned. They looked for him and then called the wardens when they couldn't find him.
RANGELEY, Maine — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of western Maine, including Rangeley, Salem and Phillips Saturday evening. The warning was issued at about 7:30 p.m. because radar indicated a possible tornado. The storm was also capable of producing quarter sized hail. The tornado warning was dropped at about 7:50 p.m.
The Maine coastline is famous for the lighthouses that dot the rugged shore, but keeping them in ship-shape condition is no small task. On any given Tuesday, if the seas are obliging, volunteers from The Friends of Wood Island Lighthouse take a 20-minute boat ride from Biddeford Pool to Wood Island, where they've been working since 2003 to restore the lighthouse and keeper's home.
PORTLAND, Maine — What a day of severe weather in Maine. Sunday afternoon started off relatively quiet, with a few severe thunderstorm warnings. Then the hailstorm picked up over Jay and Livermore Falls. According to the Nation Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, hail is a "form of precipitation consisting of...
Comments / 0