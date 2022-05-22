Walla Walla Valley senior struggle with housing costs

SALEM – The Oregon Transportation Commission has approved $3.7 million in new aviation and rail projects in Morrow, Umatilla, and Union Counties. The new funding is part of Connect Oregon, an initiative established by the 2005 state legislature to invest in non-highway modes of transportation. These projects went through...
One Of Washington State's Engineering Wonders Is A Bridge Through A Island. One of the most fantastic engineering feats exists right here in Washington State. Washington State's Deception Pass Bridge Opened To Traffic In July 1935. It's a beautiful drive along Washington State Route Highway 20 and one of the...
Growers from the five Northwest cherry growing states anticipate a later harvest and lower yields, but are hoping for high-quality fruit as the summer months approach. The Northwest Cherry Growers held a five-state meeting on Wednesday, May 18, in Richland, with growers from Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Utah attending.
Washington Democratic congressional candidate Rebecca Parson wants Congress to pass a housing bill that will allow a million people to break into empty houses. According to Parson, these are the number of housing vacancies in her district:. Clallam County: 3,817. Jefferson County: 3,380. Mason County: 7,764 (23% of all housing...
Memorial Day weekend is coming soon and the Washington State Department of Transportation has travel updates, advisories, and a WSDOT app. to help motorists plan ahead for weekend destinations. WSDOT wants to remind the driving public to expect longer than typical wait times at ferry docks. Washington State Department of Transportation spokesperson Barbara LaBoe says drivers should plan ahead for delays, and traffic congestion, “We want to remind everyone to expect additional traffic, no matter where you are headed, even if you are staying in town.”
PORTLAND, Ore. — Starting May 27, fire restrictions will be put in place to help protect local communities. The Bureau of Land Management announced that the use of fireworks, exploding or metallic targets, steel component ammunition, tracer or incendiary devices and sky lanterns will be prohibited on public areas across Oregon and Washington.
Washington was recently ranked as the 4th-worst state in the country for military retirees. A study by the personal finance website WalletHub shows the Evergreen State struggling across almost every metric, ranking 50th in veteran job opportunities, 47th in the number of VA health facilities per number of veterans, 46th in the percentage of homeless vets, and 46th in healthcare. Washington also performed well below average on housing affordability, economic environment and quality of life for military retirees.
Loretta Smith, a Democratic candidate in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District, called on Gov. Kate Brown this afternoon to insert herself in the Clackamas County elections mess. (The 6th District includes nearly 10,000 Democratic Party voters in Clackamas County and about 7,000 Republicans.) Smith, a former two-term Multnomah County...
(The Center Square) – When Washington state Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, announced his retirement, it caught his would-be challenger by surprise. On Friday, Pasco Councilmember Nikki Torres, a Republican, filed to run for the seat in the newly redrawn 15th Legislative District encompassing the eastern half of Yakima County in Eastern Washington.
Every so often we get lists for worst drivers, best buildings, craziest schools, or whatever, all listed state by state. We have a lot of hops in the Yakima valley. 75% of the hops used for beer in the US come from our backyard so I was wondering what the drunkest city in Washington state might be. I didn't really think it'd be Yakima but if it was I wouldn't've been surprised. As it turns out, not only is it not Yakima but a town I didn't consider.
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Snapping turtles, an invasive species in Oregon, are nesting this time of year and are more likely to be encountered on land, which is an opportunity for the public to help out by reporting and possibly containing them, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The window for candidates to file for the primary election in Washington has closed, and three new candidates have joined the race for their chance to represent Washington's 5th Congressional District. Colville native Cathy McMorris Rogers has held the seat since 2004, which is centered around Spokane...
Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal is asking residents to avoid keeping guns at home after Tuesday’s mass killing at a Texas elementary school. Reykdal released a statement, saying there’s overwhelming data showing gun owners and families are more likely to die by their own gun than to use them in self-defense or protection.
(The Center Square) – Washington state is ranked the fifth-worst state in the country for military retirees to live in, according to a WalletHub report. The personal finance website looked at all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 29 key metrics, including veterans per capita, the number of Veterans Administration (VA) health facilities, and job opportunities for veterans.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The rate of COVID-19 cases is rising in Washington. The statewide average of cases over the past seven days is 228 per 100,000 people, keeping Washington in the state Department of Health’s highest-risk category for the spread of COVID-19, The Spokesman-Review said Saturday. Epidemiological...
(Pasco, WA) — Gas prices are still on the rise The average price for regular unleaded fuel now 5.19 a gallon in Washington State. Many Washington Republicans have called on other state leaders to suspend the state’s gas tax. The evergreen state has among the highest gas taxes in the country. According to Senate Minority Leader John Braun, a gas tax holiday would save motorists nearly 50 cents a gallon at the pump.
Gas stations in Washington are resetting their price boards to accommodate double digits in preparation for fuel prices potentially reaching $10 a gallon. The move comes as several gas stations in the state have already run out of fuel. However, Governor Jay Inslee remains firm on not lifting the gas...
