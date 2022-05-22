ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trafford, PA

Penn-Trafford savors 1st boys lacrosse playoff victory

By Jerin Steele
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing was going to stop the Penn-Trafford boys lacrosse team from making history May 16. Not an opponent in Pine-Richland that has been a thorn in the Warriors’ side in recent years or a 30-minute lightning delay that could’ve been a momentum zapper after Penn-Trafford had built a four-goal lead in...

tribhssn.triblive.com

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford rallies to semifinal win over Chartiers Valley

This wasn’t calculated. Nothing about it was based on analytics. And it had nothing to do with what was written on a wrist band. What Penn-Trafford softball coach Denny Little and his staff did in the fifth inning Tuesday was pure, unscripted feel — as good as drawing up a football play in the dirt.
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Seton Hill softball set for World Series run in Denver

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say the Seton Hill softball team has a “Mile High” feeling. That’s because the Griffins are headed to Denver, the Mile High City, to participate in the NCAA Division II World Series. They’ll open with No. 3 seed Auburn Montgomery (48-11) at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
DENVER, CO
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Burrell track and field carries strong team bond into postseason

Every spring, track and field athletes don their school colors, lace up their sneakers and prepare to compete for their team. Track and field is a team sport in the sense that points from each event go toward a team total, and that all-for-one spirit has created bonds that will last a lifetime for the Burrell track and field teams.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Leechburg’s Bella Vozar

The majority of softball players get out more than they get on base. Not Leechburg’s Bella Vozar, who is batting .545 in her senior season. Vozar hit safely in nine of 11 games at the tail end of the regular season and has helped the team significantly behind the plate as a catcher.
LEECHBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland softball playoff capsules: Games of Monday, May 23, 2022

5-Montour (13-4) vs. 4-Yough (13-3) Winner plays: Winner of 8-Freeport (10-6) vs. 1-Beaver (16-0) on Wednesday in semifinals. Players to watch: Mia Arndt, Montour; McKenzie Pritts, Yough. Extra bases: Montour held off Knoch in the first round 11-9. The Spartans trailed 9-7 heading to the bottom of the fifth. Arndt...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star athlete Rodney Gallagher to make commitment live Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted athletes in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ. Rodney Gallagher, a four-star athlete from Laurel Highlands High School in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, will make his choice at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
UNIONTOWN, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Meet Olive Beals, Pittsburgh’s Pierogi Queen

Inside an Etna kitchen, Olive Beals makes 500 pierogies a week. If you’re picturing a little, old babushka lady, think again. The 28-year-old force behind Polska Laska is a former bartender who dances to techno music while she works. “My mom calls it Club Pierogi,” Beals says with a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe nonprofit marks 20 years serving needs of area seniors

Laurel Faith in Action has been matching older residents of eastern Westmoreland County with volunteer helpers for two decades, a service that has become more important than ever during the covid-19 pandemic. “When covid closed down everything, our staff took our computers home,” said Amy McLendon, executive director of the...
CBS Pittsburgh

Bethel Park School District mourns beloved social studies teacher

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Bethel Park School District is mourning a beloved teacher.The district announced Tuesday that Bethel Park High School social studies teacher Jon Gentile has died. "Jon was an excellent teacher and coach and he was an incredibly well-respected and beloved member of the high school and middle school staff," the district said in a statement."We were heartbroken to learn of Jon's untimely passing and we are all still processing this devastating loss," Bethel Park Assistant Superintendent Zeb Jansante said in a statement. "Jon epitomized the spirit of Bethel Park in everything he did and he made an enormous difference in the lives of his current and past students and student-athletes."He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him."No cause of death was announced.The district said administrators, counselors and social workers are available for all students and staff. 
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegheny, Butler, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 20:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Allegheny; Butler; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Butler County in west central Pennsylvania Allegheny County in southwestern Pennsylvania Northwestern Westmoreland County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 809 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cranberry to Bridgeville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Pittsburgh, Penn Hills, Mount Lebanon, Bethel Park, Ross Township, McCandless Township, Monroeville, Cranberry, McKeesport, Franklin Park, Shaler Township, and Plum. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pizza Roma in Sewickley closes its doors for good after 38 years

People who want to own a piece of Sewickley pizza history can do so via an online auction. Pizza Roma in Sewickley closed its door for good Saturday after 38 years of making pizza and memories. Its beer taps, tables, plates, coolers, equipment and everything down to framed baseball cards...
wtae.com

Man shot, left lying in the street in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man was left lying in the street after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood. The shooting happened a little before 2:20 a.m. Wednesday on the 1400 block of Lowrie Street. Emergency responders found the man with gunshot wounds to the arm and abdomen. He...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox’s Pizza Den founder dies, remembered for giving nature

Corporate leadership sometimes has a reputation for being cold and robotic. James Fox Jr. made sure he had the opposite impact through Fox’s Pizza Den. Fox, who founded his eponymous national pizza chain 51 years ago, knew the name of every franchise owner of the chain’s more than 200 restaurants, said former Seward franchisee Tom Wynkoop.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Massy Harbison marker dedicated on 230-year anniversary of abduction by Native Americans

The Allegheny Township Historical Society dedicated a historical marker and placard honoring pioneer woman Massy Harbison on Sunday. Massy (also spelled Massey in some documents) Harbison was captured by Native Americans in her cabin along the Allegheny River, in what is now River Forest Country Club in Allegheny Township. According to Phyllis Framel, a founder of the Allegheny Township Historical Society, the precise location is along the Tredway Trail, at the women’s tee of the golf course’s fourth hole.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

