Penn-Trafford savors 1st boys lacrosse playoff victory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Bethel Park School District is mourning a beloved teacher.The district announced Tuesday that Bethel Park High School social studies teacher Jon Gentile has died. "Jon was an excellent teacher and coach and he was an incredibly well-respected and beloved member of the high school and middle school staff," the district said in a statement."We were heartbroken to learn of Jon's untimely passing and we are all still processing this devastating loss," Bethel Park Assistant Superintendent Zeb Jansante said in a statement. "Jon epitomized the spirit of Bethel Park in everything he did and he made an enormous difference in the lives of his current and past students and student-athletes."He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him."No cause of death was announced.The district said administrators, counselors and social workers are available for all students and staff.

21 HOURS AGO