As we approach the beginning of summer, there’s plenty of recruiting news in the Syracuse football world, so let’s get right to it…. We start with New Jersey, with Syracuse priority target Josh Richards. The 2023 East Orange (NJ) Campus wide receiver has drawn plenty of interest from high majors, including the Orange. He will be taking an official visit to Syracuse on the weekend of June 24, according to Sports Illustrated’s Mike McAllister. He also previously visited in March for Junior Day and was also on campus in April. He also holds offers from Wake Forest, Maryland and Connecticut, among others.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO