Softball field renamed in honor of coach David L. Hensley

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - District XI-3A boys volleyball semifinals hitting the court on Tuesday night. The top-four teams in the field all making it to this point. A pair of rivalry games, Parkland, the top-seed sweeping Emmaus in three straight sets. The Green Hornets keeping things close in every set, but never able to pull off the win.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two local organizations are helping low-income families in Allentown feel at home. They're doing so by restoring a block of houses near the St. Luke's Sacred Heart campus. Lehigh Valley Habitat for Humanity partnered with BSI Corporate Benefits to help serve the community in their "Adopt A...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner is looking for the family of an Allentown man. Selvin Rodriguez, 44, died Tuesday morning at St. Luke's Hospital in Allentown, the coroner said. An autopsy was set for Wednesday to determine his cause and manner of death. Anyone with information on Rodriguez's...
CALN TWP., Pa. - A student at a Chester County high school was taken to the hospital after a stabbing that prompted a lockdown at the school. Authorities were called to Coatesville Area Senior High School Tuesday morning after a student was stabbed by another student, said the county district attorney's office.
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Area School District Board of Directors approved a three-year extension of a collective bargaining agreement with the Bethlehem Education Association Monday night. The extension runs from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2026, after the current pact expires. The deal offers a salary increase...
FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - A man is accused of taking an ambulance for a joy ride in the Poconos on Tuesday. Frantz Bernard, 33, stole the ambulance from Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg around 5 p.m. Tuesday, said Stroud Area Regional police. Bushkill EMS workers said they took a...
READING, Pa - It's good news -- during a time when locally and nationally, we've been getting a lot of bad news. "I think during this economic crisis we are all going through I think that is a really important piece of new information that helps us to sell this area,” said Crystal Seitz with the PA Americana Region.
A stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike has reopened Wednesday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. The crash happened on I-476 South at mile marker 49.6, between Lehigh Valley and Quakertown. The commission says the wreck happened in a construction zone, about five miles north of Quakertown.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner's office is looking for an Allentown man's next-of-kin. Oliver C. Graver, 80, died of natural causes at 6:12 a.m. Friday in St. Luke’s Hospital, Allentown Campus, according to the coroner. Anyone with information can contact the coroner’s Office at 610-782-3426 or or...
COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - People looked back to the start of the century at Tobyhanna Army Depot Tuesday. They dug up a time capsule, buried in the year 2000. The capsule was full of newspapers and other mementos from 22 years ago, including information about the depot. "It's really an...
BATH, Pa. - 7-year-old Venna Miller from Bath is a fighter. "She's the strongest girl I ever met," said Gordon Miller, Venna's father. Venna was born with a rare genetic disorder called Patau Syndrome which can cause severe intellectual disability and physical abnormalities. This year a common cold sent her to the hospital where she was diagnosed with severe sepsis, bacterial meningitis and other illnesses, plus she's dealing with complications from coming off of a ventilator.
UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Several people were hurt in a crash on Route 309 in Lehigh County. Crews were called at 9:15 p.m. Monday for the crash on Route 309 and W. Saucon Valley Road, across from Center Valley Parkway, in Upper Saucon Township, according to county dispatchers. Two...
WASHINGTON, NJ - People in Warren County, New Jersey were letting of "steam" in this Saturday's hot weather. The second annual Rock N' Roll and Steampunk Fair took to the streets of downtown Washington Borough. There was live music and people dressed in steampunk clothing and gear that looked like...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There were some scary moments Wednesday at an Allentown middle school. District officials say pepper spray was discharged in a 7th grade classroom at Raub Middle School. They say the administration, police, and fire officials were immediately notified of the incident. Families in the impacted classroom have...
STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- The trial for a man accused of stalking, torturing and killing a co-worker continued Tuesday morning in Monroe County as several witnesses described finding the victim's body. A parade of witnesses described finding the remains of Holly Grim, 41, on Michael Horvath's Ross Township property in 2016,...
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Part of Route 100 is closed in Lehigh County due to wires down. Route 100 was closed Wednesday morning between Industrial Boulevard and Route 222 in Upper Macungie Township, emergency dispatchers said. About 45 homes are without power in the area, according to PPL's outage...
READING, Pa. – In the wake of the sudden removal of Ernest Schlegel from the Reading Redevelopment Authority, two additional members of the board have resigned. Reading City Council voted Monday night to accept the resignations of Wellington Santana, who served as vice chairman, and Thomas Caltagirone, who served as secretary and treasurer.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate primary remains neck and neck between Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz with a recount likely. And now sparking debate is a federal appeals court ruling from Friday that undated Lehigh County ballots, which arrived on time, should be counted in the 2021 general election.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The fatal shooting of a man on an Allentown porch in February has been ruled justified, and no charges will be filed, authorities said. The person who shot Vincent Bynum, 36, after a verbal and physical altercation in the 500 block of W. Allen Street on Feb. 10 was acting in self-defense, said the Lehigh County district attorney's office on Tuesday.
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - A top-winning lottery ticket was sold in Berks County on Friday. The progressive top prize-winning ticket for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Big Win game is worth $285,376. It was sold at Rutter’s, located at 15 New Enterprise Drive in Ontelaunee Township. Rutter's will receive a $500...
