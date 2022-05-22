ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Feeding the hungry: Each month, Second Harvest Food Bank distributes 39 million pounds of food across South La.

By Doris Maricle
Lake Charles American Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne in five households in Louisiana experience food security, but Second Harvest Food Bank is working to come up with ways to provide better access to affordable and nutritious food for those in need. In Southwest Louisiana, Jeff Davis Parish had the highest rate with 18.6 percent of the...

www.americanpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Catholic Charities asking for volunteers this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana are asking for volunteers this week to help with packing food bags for distribution. The volunteers are welcome to come into their location at 1225 Second Street, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For those who wish...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Deadline to apply for Lake Charles Housing Rehabilitation Recovery Program is May 27

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “In the middle of our search and plea for additional federal aid, we as a city decided we weren’t just going to sit on our hands and wait for supplemental disaster aid, which literally takes an act of congress to receive. So we approached the state of Louisiana and asked is there something we can do, some smaller program we can do to at least get something started. And we were successful,” Mayor Nic Hunter said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KLFY.com

Queen Latifa to address health concern that impacts nearly 1 in 4 Louisiana adults

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In a world that often categorizes individuals based on their appearance, the topic of “weight” can be a sensitive subject. According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), a 2017 study indicated that Louisiana ranks among the top ten states in the U.S. for both adult and childhood obesity, and that nearly one out of four adults in the state is considered obese.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Kennedy introduces disaster relief bill to help Louisiana’s small businesses

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, has introduced an extension of his 2019 legislation, Rebuilding Small Businesses After Disasters Act. The new bill extends the law and makes permanent provisions that will help homeowners and small businesses access certain U.S. Small Business Administration loans. The original Recovery Improvements for Small Entities...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Harvest Food Bank#Food Deserts#Food Banks#Food Pantries#Charity
Lake Charles American Press

Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business

BATON ROUGE — Samuel V. Wilkinson of First Federal Bank of Louisiana in Lake Charles was installed as the 2022-2023 Southwest Region delegate of the Louisiana Bankers Association’s Board of Directors during LBA’s 122nd Convention. Founded in 1900, the LBA’s mission is to help banks grow and...
99.9 KTDY

Severe Weather Possible Across South Louisiana Today

Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center have placed much of Louisiana at a risk for severe storms and possible tornadoes on Wednesday. The catalyst for the strong storms is an upper-level low-pressure system that is centered over the southern plains this morning. That system is slowly moving eastward and the atmospheric instability associated with it will give rise to storms across the region later today.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Calcasieu School Board applauds ‘Of the Year’ winners

The Calcasieu Parish School Board is proud to recognize its 2021-2022 “Of the Year” winners for the district. Chosen from nearly 27,000 students and over 4,000 employees, these individuals are an outstanding representation of our parish. Recognitions wrapped up earlier this week, as teachers, principals, counselors, and new...
WDSU

A stormy week in sight for much of South Louisiana

We've got storms in the forecast for a majority of this work and school week, and could also pose a threat for flooding. Yesterday, a cluster of storms over the Gulf of Mexico prompted the National Hurricane Center to identify the circulation as a potential tropical disturbance that needed to be monitored. This blew up some storms over the Mississippi Gulf Coast and into Alabama and Florida and now sits over the Mid Range Appalachians. Today, a similar situation has developed where a spin just south of Lower Lafourche, Jefferson, and Plaquemines Parishes is likely to develop more storms north of it into much of the South Shore. I don't think the NHC will identify it as any tropical threat, but this does give a possible risk for flooding over the defined area that's under a Level 2 (slight) risk for excessive rainfall according to the Weather Prediction Center (WPC).
LOUISIANA STATE
westcentralsbest.com

Biggest cities in Louisiana 150 years ago

Compiled a list of the biggest cities in Louisiana 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

The City Of Lake Charles Is Hiring Full-Time Employees

Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy