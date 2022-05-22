ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest intel on Sacramento Kings: Who did they meet with at NBA draft combine in Chicago?

By Jason Anderson
The Kings just wrapped up an eventful week in Chicago after landing the No. 4 pick in the NBA draft lottery while meeting with dozens of prospects at the pre-draft combine.

Sources told The Sacramento Bee the Kings met with 33 players and attended a number of agency pro-day workouts involving numerous prospects, including some potential top-10 picks and others who are projected later in the first and second rounds.

Sources said the Kings attended pro-day workouts that included Kentucky shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, Iowa power forward Keegan Murray and G League Ignite shooting guard Dyson Daniels, each of whom is projected as a possible top-10 pick.

Other workouts the Kings attended involved Duke center Mark Williams; LSU power forward Tari Eason; Kansas shooting guard Ochai Agbaji; Mega Bemax small forward Nikola Jovic; Milwaukee small forward/power forward Patrick Baldwin Jr.; and Colorado State small forward David Roddy.

Among the players the Kings met with for interviews were Sharpe; Duke small forward AJ Griffin; Baylor small forward/power forward Jeremy Sochan; Arizona shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin; Ohio State shooting guard Malaki Branham; Agbaji; Baylor small forward Kendall Brown; Duke forward Wendell Moore; Kansas shooting guard Christian Braun; North Carolina State shooting guard Terquavion Smith; and Purdue forward Trevion Williams.

Sources said the Kings will hold pre-draft workouts Monday and Tuesday in Sacramento. The team’s brain trust will then head down to Southern California to attend agency pro-day workouts Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

