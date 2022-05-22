Officers step up enforcement ahead of Memorial Day

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The unofficial start to summer is right around the corner, and officers across Kansas and Missouri are watching.

Beginning Sunday, May 22, sheriff’s offices and police departments will step up patrols, looking for dangerous drivers and people who are not wearing seat belts.

Officers said buckling up keeps both drivers and passengers safe. It also reduces the risk of ejection during a crash and makes sure the air bags and other safety features in a vehicle work properly.

Law enforcement will also work to make sure children are restrained properly in car seats or booster seats, depending on their age.

“As more people begin to travel heading into the summer, we want to thank all drivers and passengers

who buckle up every time and take responsibility to make our roads safer,” Douglas Co. Sheriff Jay Armbrister said.

The extra patrols are paid for by grants through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Officers will have their work cut out as Memorial Day nears.

AAA predicts predicts 39.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend. That’s up 8.3 percent from 2021.

Of the 39.2 million expected to travel, AAA says 34.9 million plan to travel by vehicle, even with the high gas prices.

