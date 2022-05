If you are a working-class citizen like me, your family’s budget has undoubtedly been affected by the skyrocketing prices at the grocery store and the fuel pump. While we are in an inflationary spiral, caused by the uncontrolled borrowing and spending by Washington politicians, and the disastrous reversal of U.S. energy policy, governments big and small should be looking for creative ways to lower the price burdens on their constituents.

2 DAYS AGO