Relatively speaking it has been a disappointing year for Clemson’s three primary sports (football, basketball, and baseball). The football team missed the playoff for the first time since 2014, the basketball was never really in tournament contention, and the baseball team is fighting for life to crack the NCAA tournament field. While soccer delivered a national championship and softball is making a nice run, my focus is always on the big three so let’s hit a couple topics related to them.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO