Evelyn Padin, a Jersey City attorney and former municipal judge for the city has been confirmed as a federal judge for the the District of New Jersey. Padin was confirmed by a 51-43 vote. She fills a seat that has been open since 2015. As one of six Biden appointees confirmed to the New Jersey District Court, Padin will help relieve the backlog of cases before the court, which became the highest in the nation as a result of understaffing.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO