6:09 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting cows out in the highway on HWY 35 South near the Leake County line. 12:08 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to two people laying on the side of the roadway on HWY 12 East across from Thomas Auction. Deputies investigated but did not come across anyone laying on the side of the road.

ATTALA COUNTY, MS ・ 23 HOURS AGO