HARTFORD, Conn — A new survey in the Hartford Public Schools shows some staff members are not happy at their job and do not favor the district superintendent. The survey, done in collaboration with the Hartford Federation of Teachers, Hartford Federation of Paraprofessionals, and AFT Connecticut, shows 45% of the 545 respondents are either somewhat or very unsatisfied with their job. Compared to 2019, 60% say it is worse now.

1 DAY AGO