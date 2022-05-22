ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five-star quarterback Arch Manning scheduled to visit Georgia next month

By McClain Baxley, Athens Banner-Herald
 3 days ago

Arch Manning is returning to Athens.

The No. 1 prospect and top-rated quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class is set to take his official visit to Georgia the first weekend of June, as first reported by 247Sports. Manning is also expected to take official visits to Alabama and Texas the weekends of June 11 and June 18, respectively.

The highly touted gunslinger was last in Athens, Georgia, in March for an unofficial visit after attending the Georgia-South Carolina game last season.

"Athens is probably the best college town I’ve ever been to," Manning told On3 earlier this month. "I love coach Kirby (Smart) and he’s a real normal guy, a great coach. Georgia, the takeaway from practice there, is that they have athletes all over the field, especially on the defensive line. They have some studs and it shows: they had 15 players drafted."

Up until now, Manning was focused on his spring football season, which concluded Friday.

As a three-year starter for Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, Manning has thrown for more than 6,300 yards and 81 touchdowns, while rushing for 19 touchdowns.

McClain Baxley is a recruiting reporter for the Athens Banner-Herald and the USA TODAY Network. Follow him on Twitter at @mcclainbaxley.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Five-star quarterback Arch Manning scheduled to visit Georgia next month

