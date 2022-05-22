ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR All-Star Race 2022: Schedule, TV, streaming, lineup for race at Texas Motor Speedway

By Ellen J. Horrow, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The NASCAR All-Star Race and its companion NASCAR Open return to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend with a $1 million prize on the line for the All-Star winner.

The NASCAR Open will feed four additional drivers — three stage winners plus a fan vote winner — into the All-Star field, which features previous All-Star Race winners, past Cup Series champions and race winners from the 2021 season and through the 13 races so far in 2022.

The All-Star Race will also feature a pit crew competition that will directly impact how the cars line up for one of the race's four stages.

Here is all the information you need to get ready for Sunday night's action (Open followed by All-Star):

NASCAR All-Star Open

START TIME: 5:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. local).

TV: FS1. Pre-race broadcast begins at 5 p.m. ET. (4 p.m. local).

STREAMING: FoxSports website (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and on the FoxSports app. The race can also be streamed on FuboTV as well as other options.

RADIO: Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SfUOX_0fmYpz7A00
Cody Ware (51) and B.J. McLeod (78) race during the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway. Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports

RACE DISTANCE: 50 laps around the 1.5-mile track for a total of 75 miles.

STAGE LENGTHS (laps per stage): Stage 1: 20; Stage 2: 20; Stage 3: 10.

ENTRIES: Active full-time drivers who did not automatically qualify for the All-Star Race.

WHAT'S AT STAKE: Winners of each stage advance to the All-Star Race along with the fan vote winner.

LINEUP: Based on Saturday's qualifying (car number in parentheses):

1. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet

2. (99) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet

3. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet

4. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

5. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

6. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

7. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

8. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet

9. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

10. (41) Cole Custer, Ford

11. (77) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet

12. (42) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

13. (51) Cody Ware, Ford

14. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

15. (15) Garrett Smithley, Ford

16. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford

NASCAR All-Star Race

START TIME: 8 p.m. ET. (7 p.m. local).

TV: FS1. Pre-race broadcast begins immediately after All-Star Open.

STREAMING: FoxSports website (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and on the FoxSports app. The race can also be streamed on FuboTV as well as other options.

RADIO: Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

RACE DISTANCE: 125 laps around the 1.5-mile track for a total of 187.5 miles.

STAGE LENGTHS (laps per stage): Stage 1: 25; Stage 2: 25; Stage 3: 25; Stage 4: 50.

SPECIAL STAGE BREAK (Pit Stop Competition): After the end of Stage 2, each team must pit and perform a four-tire stop. The team with the shortest time on pit road (pit in/pit out) wins the pit crew award.

STAGE WIN INCENTIVES

  • Stage 1 winner will start on the pole in the final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stages 2 and 3.
  • Stage 2 winner starts second in final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stage 3.
  • Stage 3 winner starts third in final stage
  • Driver of winning pit crew award will start fourth in the final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stage 3.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OLmi9_0fmYpz7A00
Kyle Larson holds up a $1 million check after winning the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports

WHAT'S AT STAKE: $1 million prize.

ENTRIES: Twenty drivers have automatically qualified as race winners (not including exhibitions) from 2021-2022, former All-Star winners who are still competing or past Cup Series champions among current drivers.

LAST TIME: Kyle Larson led 17 laps, including the final eight, edging Brad Keselowski by 0.206 seconds on June 13, 2021. Larson also won the All-Star Race in 2019.

LINEUP: Based on Saturday's qualifying (car number in parentheses):

1. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota

2. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

3. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

4. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

5. (45) Kurt Busch, Toyota

6. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

7. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

8. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

9. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

10. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

11. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

12. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

13. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

14. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

15. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

16. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

17. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

18. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

19. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

20. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR All-Star Race 2022: Schedule, TV, streaming, lineup for race at Texas Motor Speedway

The Spun

Legendary Racing Announcer Died On Sunday At 85

The world of American drag racing lost one of its most famous voices on Sunday with the passing of famed announcer Dave McClelland. He was 85 years old. McClelland was the voice of the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) for the better part of three decades in the 1970s, 80s and 90s. His distinct voice marked him as one of the most memorable personalities in the sport at the height of its popularity.
SPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Has Message For Cowboys Cheerleaders

Daniel Suarez is certainly enjoying this NASCAR season, but apparently driving isn't his only passion. On Sunday, Twitter user "@nascarcasm" posted photos of Suarez performing leg kicks. The photos were accompanied by message for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. "@DCCheerleaders Hey just making sure you saw our driver @Daniel_SuarezG's audition for...
DALLAS, TX
CarBuzz.com

Ford Thunderbird To Return As Corvette-Fighting Sportscar

At the 1954 Detroit Auto Show, Ford lifted the lid on a two-seater convertible that, to this day, is much loved by enthusiasts and collectors alike. Introduced as the Thunderbird, the gorgeous styling and V8 powertrains brought many into Dearborn's fold and, interestingly, the Blue Oval's offering outsold the Corvette of the day by thousands.
CARS
