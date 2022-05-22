ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margaritaville's first cruise ship has begun sailing out of Florida with the promise of booze and a Jimmy Buffett musical — see what it's like onboard

By Brittany Chang
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Margaritaville

  • Margaritaville has launched Margartaville at Sea Paradise, the brand's first cruise ship.
  • The vessel is now operating two-night sailings from Florida to the Grand Bahama island.
  • See inside the ship, a floating paradise for fans of Jimmy Buffett and his Margaritaville empire.
Parrotheads, rejoice!
Brittany Chang/Insider

If you're craving a vacation at sea with the chance to waste away (again), Jimmy Buffett's hospitality empire has you covered.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Margaritaville has launched its first cruise line — appropriately named Margaritaville at Sea — as the company continues to expand its footprint both on land and at sea …
Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Insider

… and it's everything you'd expect from a floating Margaritaville resort.
Brittany Chang/Insider

On May 14, the Margaritaville began passenger sailings aboard its first vessel, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The company's cruise arm may be new, but the ship is already over 30 years old.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Margaritaville partnered with Florida-based Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line to create the new cruise brand.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The latter cruise brand has since adopted the Margaritaville at Sea brand …
Brittany Chang/Insider

… and its flagship vessel, the Grand Classica, has followed the same route.
Brittany Chang/Insider

After undergoing a "multi-million investment and refurbishment," remnants of the cruise ship's past life have since been stripped away and replaced with …
Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Insider

… a statue of a giant flip flop …
Brittany Chang/Insider

… lime lights …
Brittany Chang/Insider

… and the promise of tropical paradise at sea.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The 10-deck, 724-foot-long cruise ship is relatively small but still has all the amenities of a traditional cruise liner like restaurants, bars, a spa, and a theater.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The Margaritaville vessel can sail up to 590 crew members who will then tend to up to 1,680 passengers.
Brittany Chang/Insider

To accommodate these guests, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise has almost 660 staterooms ranging from inside and ocean view (shown below) staterooms …
Brittany Chang/Insider

… to junior and terrace suites.
The McBride Company

When you're onboard, there's no hiding from the Margaritaville brand (or, dare I say, culture).
Brittany Chang/Insider

Like all of Margaritaville's hospitality offerings, the cruise ship is a goldmine of Jimmy Buffett references.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Almost every amenity aboard Margaritaville at Sea Paradise is named after a Jimmy Buffett reference or song, including Frank and Lola's Pizzeria …
Brittany Chang/Insider

… and the Port of Indecision Buffet.
Brittany Chang/Insider

There are also several dining concepts available at the brand's hotels and resorts, like the License to Chill and 5 o'Clock Somewhere bars.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The buffet is smaller than the ones found on today's giant modern cruise liners but it still has a variety of food and the crucial pasta and dessert bars.
Brittany Chang/Insider

If you're craving an upscale dinner you can pay a premium to eat at JWB Prime Steakhouse, a high-end concept available at some Margaritaville resorts.
Brittany Chang/Insider

For the more casual cruise goers, there's also the main dining room, a pizzeria …
Brittany Chang/Insider

… and the alfresco 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar and Grill complete with literal limelights and a statue of a giant blender.
Brittany Chang/Insider

And it certainly wouldn't be a Margaritaville cruise without the promise of endless booze.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise has several bars and lounges, including the indoor Euphoria lounge with live music …
Brittany Chang/Insider

… the 12 Volt Pool Bar, another open-air bar with views of a pool and ocean.
Brittany Chang/Insider

For some nighttime entertainment, the theater will host the ship's "Tales from Margaritaville: Jimmy's Ship Show," a kitschy song and dance production filled with back-to-back Jimmy Buffett hits.
Brittany Chang/Insider

If you're not into shows, there's always the casino.
Brittany Chang/Insider

But if you'd rather lounge outside, the ship has two pools, one of which is adults-only.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Like most cruise ships, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise also has a spa and salon next to a small gym.
Brittany Chang/Insider

But if you're looking forward to life at sea as a Parrothead, don't expect a weeklong vacation.
Brittany Chang/Insider

For now, the brand is only operating two-night cruises from Palm Beach, Florida to the Grand Bahama island, an itinerary that'll continue through March 2023.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Margaritaville at Sea

Read the original article on Business Insider

