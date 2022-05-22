Margaritaville

Margaritaville has launched Margartaville at Sea Paradise, the brand's first cruise ship.

The vessel is now operating two-night sailings from Florida to the Grand Bahama island.

See inside the ship, a floating paradise for fans of Jimmy Buffett and his Margaritaville empire.

Parrotheads, rejoice!If you're craving a vacation at sea with the chance to waste away (again), Jimmy Buffett's hospitality empire has you covered.Margaritaville has launched its first cruise line — appropriately named Margaritaville at Sea — as the company continues to expand its footprint both on land and at sea …

… and it's everything you'd expect from a floating Margaritaville resort.On May 14, the Margaritaville began passenger sailings aboard its first vessel, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.The company's cruise arm may be new, but the ship is already over 30 years old.Margaritaville partnered with Florida-based Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line to create the new cruise brand.The latter cruise brand has since adopted the Margaritaville at Sea brand …… and its flagship vessel, the Grand Classica, has followed the same route.After undergoing a "multi-million investment and refurbishment," remnants of the cruise ship's past life have since been stripped away and replaced with …

The McBride Company

… a statue of a giant flip flop …… lime lights …… and the promise of tropical paradise at sea.The 10-deck, 724-foot-long cruise ship is relatively small but still has all the amenities of a traditional cruise liner like restaurants, bars, a spa, and a theater.The Margaritaville vessel can sail up to 590 crew members who will then tend to up to 1,680 passengers.To accommodate these guests, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise has almost 660 staterooms ranging from inside and ocean view (shown below) staterooms …… to junior and terrace suites.When you're onboard, there's no hiding from the Margaritaville brand (or, dare I say, culture).Like all of Margaritaville's hospitality offerings, the cruise ship is a goldmine of Jimmy Buffett references.Almost every amenity aboard Margaritaville at Sea Paradise is named after a Jimmy Buffett reference or song, including Frank and Lola's Pizzeria …… and the Port of Indecision Buffet.There are also several dining concepts available at the brand's hotels and resorts, like the License to Chill and 5 o'Clock Somewhere bars.The buffet is smaller than the ones found on today's giant modern cruise liners but it still has a variety of food and the crucial pasta and dessert bars.If you're craving an upscale dinner you can pay a premium to eat at JWB Prime Steakhouse, a high-end concept available at some Margaritaville resorts.For the more casual cruise goers, there's also the main dining room, a pizzeria …… and the alfresco 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar and Grill complete with literal limelights and a statue of a giant blender.And it certainly wouldn't be a Margaritaville cruise without the promise of endless booze.Margaritaville at Sea Paradise has several bars and lounges, including the indoor Euphoria lounge with live music …… the 12 Volt Pool Bar, another open-air bar with views of a pool and ocean.For some nighttime entertainment, the theater will host the ship's "Tales from Margaritaville: Jimmy's Ship Show," a kitschy song and dance production filled with back-to-back Jimmy Buffett hits.If you're not into shows, there's always the casino.But if you'd rather lounge outside, the ship has two pools, one of which is adults-only.Like most cruise ships, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise also has a spa and salon next to a small gym.But if you're looking forward to life at sea as a Parrothead, don't expect a weeklong vacation.For now, the brand is only operating two-night cruises from Palm Beach, Florida to the Grand Bahama island, an itinerary that'll continue through March 2023.

