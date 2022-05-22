ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power fully restored to Gaylord after Friday's tornado; no persons unaccounted for

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 5 days ago
Michigan State Police said there are no persons unaccounted for after the tornado in Gaylord on Friday.

Also, Consumers Energy saiid that power has been fully restored to the city. On Sunday morning, power had been restored to 99% of the community.

Two people died and 44 others were injured when an EF-3 tornado hit Gaylord in Northern Michigan on Friday afternoon.

It devastated the small town and left major damage across the area, flipping cars, destroying buildings and much more.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down around 3:30 p.m. Friday and was on the ground for 20 minutes. It had estimated maximum winds of 150 mph around the City of Gaylord. It continued northeast before lifting about 1 mile northeast of Sparr.

MSP said Otsego County residents with damage related to the tornado can report damage to the following link: arcg.is/10ab1j . Or, if you are without internet access, you can call 211.

HometownLife.com

Gaylord residents grapple with the aftermath of violent, rare tornado that left two dead

GAYLORD — With Haisley, her 18-month-old sister, on her back and a rake in her hand, Kennedy Robinson methodically raked at the rubble in front of her. The scene around Kennedy and Haisley was grim: an SUV with blown-out windows. A tangle of unrecognizable metal. Insulation strewn around the dusty ground. Kennedy's mother, Ashley Chipman, 39, cleared debris with her daughter in front of a destroyed Little Caesars Pizza shop.
WNEM

Experts break down Gaylord tornado

Here are the top stories we are following for Monday morning, May 23. Our top stories tonight, the cleanup in Gaylord continues today after Friday’s devastating tornado, we're working to learn more about a fire in Mt. Morris Township at the Prime 810 restaurant, and classic cars are coming out of the garage this weekend to start getting ready for back to the bricks.
Government Technology

Michigan Tornado Was EF3 With 150 MPH Winds, 17-Mile Path

(TNS) - The deadly tornado that touched down in Gaylord on Friday was an EF3 with winds reaching 150 mph, according to the National Weather Service. It was the first EF3 or greater in Michigan since 2012, when a twister ripped through the Dexter area. Gaylord’s tornado had a path of 16.6 miles, was active for 20 minutes and had a width at one point of 200 yards, according to the weather service’s Gaylord office on Saturday.
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘Gaylord gone. Tornado’: Intense video shows how powerful EF-3 tornado was

GAYLORD, Mich. – New video shows just how powerful the deadly EF-3 tornado in Gaylord was. The tornado touched down on Friday (May 20) killing two people and injuring dozens of others. The video shows debris flying, trees bending and large objects rolling as the up to 140 mph...
UPI News

Damaging tornado tears through northern Michigan

Heavy damage has been reported in Gaylord, Mich., after a large and extremely dangerous tornado was spotted in the area. A tornado warning was initially issued at 3:38 p.m. for Antrim and Otsego counties in Michigan, which included the city of Gaylord. About 10 minutes later, the tornado warning for...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Video: Woman trapped in Hobby Lobby during MI tornado

Credit: Brittany Gunderson via Storyful GAYLORD, Mich. (WJW) — Video shows one woman’s terrifying experience inside a Hobby Lobby that was ripped apart by a deadly tornado in Michigan on Friday. Damage to the Gaylord arts-and-crafts store can be seen inside and out in the parking lot. In a Facebook post, Brittany Gunderson described her […]
Daily Mail

One dead and more than 40 injured after tornado tore through Michigan town flipping cars and trailers, knocking down trees and leaving more than 3,000 without power

A tornado tore through a small community in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula on Friday killing at least one and injuring 43. The tornado struck Gaylord, a community of roughly 4,200 people about 230 miles northwest of Detroit, causing catastrophic damage; flipping vehicles, tearing the roofs off buildings and leaving about 3,000 customers without power, according to Consumer Energy.
1077 WRKR

Gaylord Woman Shares Near Death Experience From Tornado Online

The tornado which devastatingly ripped through Gaylord yesterday is still being coped and dealt with, as one person has confirmed to have passed while over 40 have been injured. One woman shared her near death experience with multiple videos online while she was inside of a Hobby Lobby. Brittany Gunderson was shopping when the tornado, which many claim came out of nowhere, ripped through the store as she was frozen still:
