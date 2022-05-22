ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop the Memorial Day 2022 Casper mattress sale for dreamy discounts of up to $800

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Shopping for a mattress can be a real chore, especially when you start navigating all the different types, sizes and prices. Sometimes you just want a sleeper that can keep you cozy no matter what position you sleep in or what you put on it. That's where Casper comes in with its quality mattresses on sale for deep price cuts just in time for Memorial Day 2022 .

Casper is currently hosting its Memorial Day 2022 sale now through Tuesday, June 7 , letting shoppers save up to $800 on mattresses with the code MDAY22 . The discount is automatically applied at checkout and applies to its Original foam and four different hybrid sleepers, on top of savings of up to 20% on sleep bundles .

A great place to start is with the Casper Original mattress , typically listed for $1,295 in its queen size but now available for $1,165.50 during the sale. We tested Casper's flagship mattress and found it to do a solid job of giving an undisturbed sleep. Our testers also noted how it cushioned their landing when they flopped down on the bed (as we all do at the end of the day). Even Reviewed's editor-in-chief, Dave Kender, tried the Casper Original and called it "just the right mattress for me—and very likely, for you as well."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jPVzP_0fmYpvaG00
The Casper Original can offer a sound sleep for people who sleep in different positions. Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

One of Casper's most acclaimed sleepers is its Original Hybrid mattress , normally priced at $1,695 in its queen size but discounted down to $1,440.75 during this sale. While we haven't tested this particular hybrid sleeper, Casper promises a cool sleep with the mattress's AirScape foam cooling system in its top layer. Its middle layer features Zoned Support memory foam with three ergonomic zones that let shoulders sink and cradle hips for better spinal alignment.

Discover new levels of comfort with Casper mattresses that you can get for wallet-friendly prices right now! Shop the Memorial Day 2022 sale before these prices disappear.

