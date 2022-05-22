ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natasha Dartigue, is Appointed as the Next Maryland Public Defender

By Southern Maryland Chronicle News Desk
 3 days ago
Natasha Dartigue Credit: Office of the Public Defender

The Board of Trustees for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender (OPD) is pleased to announce that Natasha Dartigue will serve as the next Public Defender for Maryland. Ms. Dartigue is currently the Acting District Public Defender for Baltimore City and has been with OPD since 1996.

“Ms. Dartigue has a combination of impressive qualifications, vision, and experience, and the Board is excited to have her lead this agency,” said T. Wray McCurdy, Chairman of OPD’s Board of Trustees. “She has shown leadership ability both inside the courtroom and the greater community.”

During her tenure with OPD, Ms. Dartigue has represented clients in OPD’s Baltimore City office’s juvenile, district, and circuit court divisions. She previously served as a felony trial supervisor and the Deputy District Public Defender for Baltimore City.

Before joining OPD, she clerked in the Baltimore City Circuit Court for the late Judge Roger W. Brown. Ms. Dartigue is a graduate of the Howard University School of Law. Law, where she was a member of the Howard Law Journal and served as 3L Class Vice President.

Ms. Dartigue is a first-generation American and the proud daughter of Haitian immigrants. She is a strong believer in the power of community and serves as an advocate and leader throughout Maryland. She is a member of the ‘Board of Governors for the Maryland State Bar Association (MSBA), Past President of the Monumental City Bar Association, Past Co-Chair of the Bench-Bar Committee of the Bar Association of Baltimore City, board member of the Baltimore Bar Foundation, member of the Alliance of Black Women Attorneys and an Executive Mentor for Innovation Works. For her accomplishments and public service, Ms. Dartigue has received various recognitions and acknowledgments, including service awards from the Maryland Office of the Public Defender, the National Association of Public Defense and the Baltimore City Department of Recreation & Parks; the Government Lawyer of the Year by the Bar Association of Baltimore City, and the Leadership in Law Award and 2018 Top 100 Women from the Daily Record.

From Natasha Dartigue: “I am honored to lead the Office of the Public Defender in the next chapter of its history. Our core staff and attorneys embody the passion, dedication, expertise, and endurance required to provide superior representation for our clients. I am committed to furthering these efforts as we continue to navigate emerging and longstanding challenges and recognize our successes. Together we will continue to create meaningful criminal justice reform!”

Ms. Dartigue’s six-year term will begin on July 1, 2022, upon the retirement of current Maryland Public Defender Paul B. DeWolfe.

