Intruder high on drugs stabs man to death after leaping from balcony to balcony to break into victim’s Queens home

An intruder high on drugs jumping from balcony to balcony at a Queens apartment building stabbed a man to death after climbing through the victim’s third-floor window early Sunday, police sources said.

Yang Zhang, 35, broke into the apartment on 57th Road near Lawrence St. in Flushing just after 2:10 a.m. as the 41-year-old victim and his wife slept inside, police said.

The startled wife bolted out of the apartment and the door locked behind her — leaving her locked out while she heard a commotion inside, cops said.

That commotion turned out to be the intruder repeatedly stabbing her husband, Yat Wong.

After killing Wong, Zhang fled back out the window and climbed onto a fourth-floor balcony — but the residents in that apartment blocked him from getting inside, police said.

Zhang then allegedly climbed down to the backyard, where he confronted police responding to the disturbance. Cops subdued him with a Taser and soon afterward found the mortally wounded victim inside his home.

Medics took Zhang to New York-Presbyterian Queens. Investigators believe he was high on a hallucinogenic substance, police sources said. He was charged with murder, burglary and weapon possession.

An astounded neighbor watched as Zhang leapt from a balcony into a backyard where he was met by police.

“He didn’t have any blood on him,” said Ruo Lin, 21. “There was no blood you could see.”

A loud bang from the Taser being fired and the sound of police yelling pierced the quiet of the normally tranquil block.

“He was on the floor right here. The cops told him ‘Stop!’ I heard them fight,” said Teddy Wong, 66, who lives next door. “I heard the cops say, ‘Stop, don’t move!’ I heard the noise. Like gunshot.”

The victim and his wife had lived in the building for about four years, Wong said, though he didn’t know them well.

“I live here 40 years. I never think this thing [could] ever happen,” he said. “I have my windows open all the time. It’s safe.”

A 30-year-old neighbor, who only gave her first name as Amy, said she’d often see the victims from her window eating dinner at the same time she and her husband sit down to eat.

“We think it’s a lovely family,” she said. “When we heard the husband got killed, I felt so scared. I say, ‘Oh my God! This kind of thing happened to them? . . . We feel so sorry.”

A man who lives across the street said the couple was very friendly.

“They look very ... peaceful,” said Patrick Tung, 28. “Peaceful. They look like family, lovely family.”

With Elizabeth Keogh