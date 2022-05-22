ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Intruder high on drugs stabs man to death after leaping from balcony to balcony to break into victim’s Queens home

By Emma Seiwell, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

An intruder high on drugs jumping from balcony to balcony at a Queens apartment building stabbed a man to death after climbing through the victim’s third-floor window early Sunday, police sources said.

Yang Zhang, 35, broke into the apartment on 57th Road near Lawrence St. in Flushing just after 2:10 a.m. as the 41-year-old victim and his wife slept inside, police said.

The startled wife bolted out of the apartment and the door locked behind her — leaving her locked out while she heard a commotion inside, cops said.

That commotion turned out to be the intruder repeatedly stabbing her husband, Yat Wong.

After killing Wong, Zhang fled back out the window and climbed onto a fourth-floor balcony — but the residents in that apartment blocked him from getting inside, police said.

Zhang then allegedly climbed down to the backyard, where he confronted police responding to the disturbance. Cops subdued him with a Taser and soon afterward found the mortally wounded victim inside his home.

Medics took Zhang to New York-Presbyterian Queens. Investigators believe he was high on a hallucinogenic substance, police sources said. He was charged with murder, burglary and weapon possession.

An astounded neighbor watched as Zhang leapt from a balcony into a backyard where he was met by police.

“He didn’t have any blood on him,” said Ruo Lin, 21. “There was no blood you could see.”

A loud bang from the Taser being fired and the sound of police yelling pierced the quiet of the normally tranquil block.

“He was on the floor right here. The cops told him ‘Stop!’ I heard them fight,” said Teddy Wong, 66, who lives next door. “I heard the cops say, ‘Stop, don’t move!’ I heard the noise. Like gunshot.”

The victim and his wife had lived in the building for about four years, Wong said, though he didn’t know them well.

“I live here 40 years. I never think this thing [could] ever happen,” he said. “I have my windows open all the time. It’s safe.”

A 30-year-old neighbor, who only gave her first name as Amy, said she’d often see the victims from her window eating dinner at the same time she and her husband sit down to eat.

“We think it’s a lovely family,” she said. “When we heard the husband got killed, I felt so scared. I say, ‘Oh my God! This kind of thing happened to them? . . . We feel so sorry.”

A man who lives across the street said the couple was very friendly.

“They look very ... peaceful,” said Patrick Tung, 28. “Peaceful. They look like family, lovely family.”

With Elizabeth Keogh

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Police: Man found fatally shot in Queens

NEW YORK -- Gun violence has claimed another life in New York City.There was a shooting just before 3 p.m. Saturday in a building within the LeFrak City complex in Corona, Queens.The victim, identified as 35-year-old Douglas Jones, was found unconscious in a stairwell on the 17th floor.Police say Jones suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.So far, no arrests have been made. It is being investigating as a homicide.
QUEENS, NY
HipHopWired

Charges Dropped Against Bronx Rapper Accused of Shooting at NYPD

Charges against C Blu, the 16-year-old rapper from the Bronx who was arrested in January after an altercation during his arrest which led to the gun he was carrying going off and hitting an NYPD officer, have been dropped. The Law Department confirmed the decision last Friday, saying the case "cannot be prosecuted".
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
City
Flushing, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Stabs#Murder#Violent Crime
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Popculture

'Alaskan Bush People' Star Hospitalized, Involved in Fatal Car Crash

One of the stars of Alaskan Bush People found themselves in an incredibly serious situation recently. The Sun reported that Alaskan Bush People's Joshua "Bam Bam" Brown was hospitalized after being involved in a car crash. The publication reported that the incident left one woman dead. The fatal traffic collision...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy