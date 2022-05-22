Evanescence Part Ways With Guitarist Jen Majura

Steven Tyler is one of the most famous rockstars of all time. Born Steven Victor Tallarico, the singer broke onto the scene when his band Aerosmith released their self-titled debut album in 1973. For almost 50 years, Steven, 74, has had one of the most distinctive voices in rock, penning tons of classic rock hits, like “Dream On”, “Walk This Way” and many more. While the band had its career ups-and-downs through the 1970s and 80s, the band hit their stride again when collaborating with rap group Run DMC on a remake of “Walk This Way” in 1986, and they penned one of their biggest hits in1998 with “I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing.” Other than Aerosmith, Steven has released a solo album in 2016, and he was also a judge on American Idol for two seasons.

