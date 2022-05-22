ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanescence Part Ways With Guitarist Jen Majura

By Chad Childers
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There will be a new guitar player in Evanescence the next time the band hits the stage. The band revealed that Jen Majura, who has been with the Amy Lee-led group since 2015, will no longer be performing with the band. "It has been a very special chapter in...

