ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Celebrate educators during ‘Class Dismissed’ event at Red Stick Social

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the end of another school year for educators. To say thank you, there will be an event at Red Stick...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

‘Kidz Fest’ taking place in June

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The inaugural Kidz Fest takes place this June. According to event organizers, the Community Against Drugs and Violence has hosted this event for over 30 years at a BREC park in Baton Rouge to celebrate African Americans post-civil war. This year, the event will celebrate the children of the community.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
BRProud

Free summer meals program for kids begins June 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As the school year comes to a close, students across the Greater Baton Rouge area may begin receiving free ‘grab and go’ meal boxes starting June 1. The meal box program is an effort to help low-income students during the summer months who are not receiving free or reduced-price school […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

The Shed announces BR location opening date

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Shed Barbeque and Blues Joint is scheduled to officially open in Baton Rouge next month. The Shed location in Ocean Springs, Mississippi is a favorite stop for many Louisianians who drive through that area. Luke Forstmann, the owner of the new location on Burbank...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Plans for Scotlandville’s new grocery store come into focus

NORTH BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- Many people in the area are sick of living in a “Food Desert” and need a produce store closer to their homes. Councilwoman Chauna Banks of District 2 hosted a meeting for the Scotlandville community regarding a new grocery store. Banks said, “We...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Ahysen Nation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Johnny Ahysen interviews people in the community about events and topics that are important to you.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Workers#Red Stick Social#Electric Depot
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for May 25, 2022

The branch locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed on Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day. The Digital Library at www.ebrpl.com will be available. It’s free, but needs a library card to check out resources. Summer reading is here. The East Baton Rouge...
ZACHARY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
brproud.com

Mayor Broome awards actor, Lamman Rucker, Key to City

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An actor known for his many roles on soaps, in sitcoms, and in multiple Tyler Perry films had a great start to his weekend when he received the Key to the City from East Baton Rouge’s (EBR) Mayor on Friday. Hollywood’s Lamman Rucker...
wbrz.com

Residents gather to help high crime rate community

BATON ROUGE - When it comes to the needs for residents in one under-served area of Baton Rouge, a group is reaching out with help by starting an annual community gathering to address their concerns. Residents gathered at a park in Brookstown to offer solutions to the problems they have.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy